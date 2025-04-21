LAS VEGAS — Everything looked as if it was going according to plan.
After calling a timeout, keeping goaltender Filip Gustavsson on the bench for an extra attacker, then strategizing, the Wild took the ice trailing by a goal and put themselves in position to net one.
Win the faceoff: Check.
Keep possession: Done.
Set up Matt Boldy, who had already capitalized twice: Almost.
“We obviously believed we could score,” said newcomer Zeev Buium, who was part of that 6-on-5 crew for the Wild despite this being his first NHL game.
Buium’s attempted pass to Boldy was intercepted by the Golden Knights’ William Karlsson, who was tripped by Boldy to prevent Karlsson from flinging the puck into the Wild’s empty net.
“It was a good read,” Buium said. “I thought I did my best to freeze him and slide over.”