Wild

Live Blog from Las Vegas: Zeev Buium will be first Wild player to debut in Stanley Cup playoffs

The Wild and Golden Knights are playing the opening game of their best-of-seven Western Conference series.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 20, 2025 at 9:28PM
Zeev Buium was alone on the ice to start the Wild's morning skate today in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS – Welcome to the Star Tribune’s Live Blog from Game 1 of the Wild-Golden Knights playoff series.

The Wild are making one adjustment to the lineup that clinched their return to the playoffs, and it’s a historic change.

Zeev Buium will be the first Wild player to make his NHL debut in the postseason, with the rookie defenseman drawing in for Game 1 vs. the Golden Knights only a week after leaving the University of Denver to turn pro and less than a year since he was drafted 12th overall in Las Vegas.

“Very, very excited,” said Buium, who expected his parents Miriam and Sorin in attendance along with his brother Ben, girlfriend and best friend. “Yeah, just really thankful for the opportunity, and these guys have been building toward this the entire season. So, just want to go out there and do whatever I can to help.”

Buium, 19, will be paired with veteran Zach Bogosian on the third pairing, taking Jon Merrill’s spot, and he’ll also quarterback the first power play.

“Just try to be there for him and let him join the rush and do his thing,” said Bogosian, who’s already had Buium over for dinner. “Let him play his game, and I’ll play mine.”

Lots of preview reading for this game over the weekend at startribune.com, so give these stories a read during breaks in the action.

Game 2 of the series is here on Tuesday night (and into Wednesday morning) with a 10 p.m. Central start.

The series is back at Xcel Energy Center for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday (8 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.).

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Live Blog from Las Vegas: Stanley Cup playoffs opener between Wild and Golden Knights

card image

Get updates from Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena from the Star Tribune's Sarah McLellan.

Wild

Kaprizov savors the relief of making it back just in time for the playoffs

card image

Wild

For Wild's leader, playoff time and payoff time arrive together

card image