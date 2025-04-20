LAS VEGAS – Welcome to the Star Tribune’s Live Blog from Game 1 of the Wild-Golden Knights playoff series.
The Wild are making one adjustment to the lineup that clinched their return to the playoffs, and it’s a historic change.
Zeev Buium will be the first Wild player to make his NHL debut in the postseason, with the rookie defenseman drawing in for Game 1 vs. the Golden Knights only a week after leaving the University of Denver to turn pro and less than a year since he was drafted 12th overall in Las Vegas.
“Very, very excited,” said Buium, who expected his parents Miriam and Sorin in attendance along with his brother Ben, girlfriend and best friend. “Yeah, just really thankful for the opportunity, and these guys have been building toward this the entire season. So, just want to go out there and do whatever I can to help.”
Buium, 19, will be paired with veteran Zach Bogosian on the third pairing, taking Jon Merrill’s spot, and he’ll also quarterback the first power play.
“Just try to be there for him and let him join the rush and do his thing,” said Bogosian, who’s already had Buium over for dinner. “Let him play his game, and I’ll play mine.”
Lots of preview reading for this game over the weekend at startribune.com, so give these stories a read during breaks in the action.
- How do the teams match up? Randy Johnson took an inside look at the key players and stats, along with some guys who must step up.
- Coach John Hynes pushed most of the right buttons this season as the injury-riddled Wild squeaked into the playoffs. The Sunday centerpiece in Sports was this Hynes feature.
- Kirill Kaprizov was on an MVP pace before his midseason injury. He’s happy to be back in time.
- La Velle took a look at Freddy Gaudreau’s bounce back season.
- Chip reveals that winning in the postseason is quite painful.
- Joel Eriksson Ek returned from his injury to be a hero in the regular season finales.
Game 2 of the series is here on Tuesday night (and into Wednesday morning) with a 10 p.m. Central start.