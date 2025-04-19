Gaudreau needed a reset. After scoring 19 goals and notching 38 points in 2022-23, he scored just five goals in 67 games in 2023-24. He downplayed it during an interview at Tria Rink on Thursday, but he took a hit to the rib cage from big hitter Ryan Reaves during the second game of the regular season, something he dealt with the rest of the campaign. He played in just 66 other games, spending some time on long-term injured reserve.