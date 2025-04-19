Frederick Gaudreau’s offseason home is about an hour east of Montreal in a Quebec resort town called Bromont. He was there when his response to a challenging 2023-24 season began.
“When I go back home, I get with my family,” Gaudreau said. “We’re in nature. Nature is very healing for me. So, it was spending time in nature, working and all that. And I felt re-energized pretty fast.”
This season has been one significant rebound for Gaudreau, who has provided scoring depth while being utilized in various ways by Wild head coach John Hynes.
The Wild on Sunday will begin their 14th postseason with a first-round visit to Las Vegas. Gaudreau enters with 18 goals — one shy of his career high — 37 points and a minus-2 rating. Not gaudy numbers, but his potential as a secondary scorer looms heavily in this series as the Wild are finally healthy after being undermanned for five months because of injuries.
Hynes has the best player on either team in Kirill Kaprizov. No. 97 is expected to do superstar things. It’s fine when great players are playing great. Hynes understands that in the postseason, anyone can contribute.
And everyone must.
“Playoff series are like that,” Hynes said. “Sometimes the top players cancel each other out, and then you are going to need some depth scoring.
“In a series, it can’t just be, you know, the guys that you think are supposed to score all the time. There needs to be different types of guys that make big impacts.”