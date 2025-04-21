Whether you were hanging out at an old comedy club on the strip or watching the Minnesota Wild in T-Mobile Arena, your Las Vegas experience Sunday night would have been similar.
It was all about the one-liners.
The Wild’s top line produced both of the team’s goals, with Kirill Kaprizov setting up Matt Boldy on each one.
The other three lines produced nothing, and the Wild lost Game 1 of their NHL playoff series 4-2 to the Golden Knights, who produced the insurance goal with an empty-netter in the final second.
What the Wild were trying to prove Sunday was that their reconstituted lineup could reconstitute its early-season results.
The result: Not bad. But not good enough.
In December, before Kaprizov was injured, the Wild had the best record in the NHL. Without Kaprizov … they did not. By the end of the regular season, Vegas had the second-best record in the Western Conference, and the Wild had the seventh-best, meaning the Wild had to scramble to make the playoffs as a wild-card team.
Sunday night, the Wild were not only fully healthy, they had top prospect Zeev Buium becoming the first player in franchise history to make his NHL debut in a postseason game.