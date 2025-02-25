During a 6-0 loss to the Senators on Feb. 1, Hartman was ejected for intent to injure and later reprimanded by the league for “using his forearm to violently slam” Stützle’s head into the ice after the two squared off for a faceoff. This led to Hartman’s fifth career suspension and the stiffest punishment handed out by the NHL this season, which Hartman appealed Feb. 14 in Montreal.