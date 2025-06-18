'A well-oiled machine': How the Florida Panthers' team-first mentality led to another Stanley Cup

SUNRISE, Fla. — Aleksander Barkov hoisted the Stanley Cup, skated with it for a few moments and then handed it to a grinning Nate Schmidt, in his first year with the Florida Panthers and raising hockey's hallowed trophy for the first time. Before any repeat winner touched it, every Panther who never had before got the chance.
''There's a lot of guys they play a ton of minutes that are huge contributors to this group, and they bypassed them and said: ‘We had it last year. We'll never not cherish this moment,''' Schmidt said. ''It was amazing.''
It also personified the Panthers, who did not have the best player in the final, not facing Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers again. They may not have even had the second-best with Leon Draisaitl there, too, but Florida repeating as champions showed exactly why hockey is the ultimate team sport.
''We just have so much heart, so much talent: Heart meets talent,'' said winger Matthew Tkachuk, who played through a sports hernia and torn adductor muscle. ''Our team was a team. When things were getting hard for them, they looked to one guy. But our team, we do it collectively.''
The Panthers had 19 non-goalies on the ice over six games against the Oilers; 15 registered a point and 11 scored at least once. Coach Paul Maurice said the team is ''just really deep — unusually so,'' making the point that he essentially had three first lines to roll out at any given time.
''A very talented group of guys, so when you bring somebody in, we're going to play you with a really good player,'' Maurice said.
General manager Bill Zito, who inherited Barkov, defenseman Aaron Ekblad and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, built the rest of the roster to win in the playoffs. With Maurice and his staff in charge, players who were adrift or simply mediocre elsewhere thrived in Florida.
''For the most part, every guy who's come here has had the best season of their careers,'' Zito said. ''From that perspective, it's gratifying to think that we can create an environment where the guys can do that, but it's the team. It's that room. It truly is.''