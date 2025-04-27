Although they kept getting looks — including a power play in overtime after Joel Eriksson Ek was held while crashing the crease for a near goal — it was a full-circle finish for Barbashev: He and Jack Eichel assisted on the power play goal that gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 head start 6:47 into the first period, the two picking up their first points of the series on Shea Theodore’s shot through traffic.