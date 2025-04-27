The Wild knew what they were up against, and it wasn’t just the Golden Knights.
History wasn’t on the Wild’s side, with Game 4 the line in the sand during this core’s past two playoff pursuits: after a pair of victories over St. Louis three years ago, they never won again. Same the next year against Dallas.
Plenty has changed, from personnel to philosophy, but the Wild still have to prove they’re different this time.
On Saturday, they came close, but their 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights at Xcel Energy Center evened the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series 2-2 and put the Wild at a familiar crossroads.
They’re 0-5 all-time with a chance to go up 3-1.
Game 5 is Tuesday back in Las Vegas.
“We had to win two games this morning. We still have to win two games,” Ryan Hartman said. “Nothing has really changed.”
Vegas’ star players finally made a difference, their arrival culminating with Ivan Barbashev whacking in the puck with 2 minutes, 34 seconds to go in overtime after a failed clear by the Wild’s Jake Middleton led to a scramble in front of goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who racked up 42 saves.