The question of the day in The State of Hockey:
Can the Wild continue to go toe-to-toe with a team they can’t stay with shot-for-shot?
The Wild blew it Saturday — blew their chance to take control of their playoff series against Las Vegas.
They held a 2-1 lead in the second period. They were 29-0 in the regular season when leading after two periods. They had chances to win in overtime.
One iffy pass from Jake Middleton that jumped over Brock Faber’s stick led to a shot and a scrum and one of those “Who scored that and was it really a goal?” moments that decide so many games.
The final: Vegas 4, Wild 3, tying the series at two games apiece.
Will the Game 4 overtime be the series’ decisive moment?
That wouldn’t be surprising, because, if you care about one of the core team statistics in hockey, you would have to believe that the Wild were lucky to have won two games.