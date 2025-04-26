It’s Game 4 of the Wild-Vegas series from Xcel Energy Arena today ...
This is the place for live updates and highlights as the Wild aims to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series.
The Wild changed their lineup for Game 4 due to an injury at forward.
Marcus Johansson (lower body) didn’t play after getting hit in Game 3, and Vinnie Hinostroza subbed in for the first time in the series. Hinostroza last appeared in the playoffs with Arizona in 2020.
As for Vegas, the Golden Knights stayed the same.
That meant Adin Hill returned to the crease after the goaltender was pulled after giving up four goals on 21 shots through two periods of the Wild’s 5-2 win in Game 3.