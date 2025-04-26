Wild

Live from Game 4: Wild face Vegas Golden Knights in crucial NHL playoff contest

The Wild held a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference first round series at puck drop this afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 26, 2025 at 7:18PM
Kirill Kaprizov is healthy and flourishing in the Stanley Cup playoffs. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s Game 4 of the Wild-Vegas series from Xcel Energy Arena today ...

This is the place for live updates and highlights as the Wild aims to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Wild changed their lineup for Game 4 due to an injury at forward.

Marcus Johansson (lower body) didn’t play after getting hit in Game 3, and Vinnie Hinostroza subbed in for the first time in the series. Hinostroza last appeared in the playoffs with Arizona in 2020.

As for Vegas, the Golden Knights stayed the same.

That meant Adin Hill returned to the crease after the goaltender was pulled after giving up four goals on 21 shots through two periods of the Wild’s 5-2 win in Game 3.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

