Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson feels the love from Xcel Energy crowd

Filip Gustavsson had no idea what was going to happen.
Usually, when a puck is dumped into the Wild’s zone, he and the defensemen communicate the play. But the fans inside Xcel Energy Center were so loud near the end of Game 3 on Thursday night that the goalie couldn’t hear the strategy.
“It’s just screaming from the crowd,” he said.
The volume was partly Gustavsson’s doing.
Yes, there was an uproar after Marcus Foligno’s empty-netter polished off the 5-2 victory over Vegas, but that was after Gustavsson made a sliding pad save on Mark Stone during a fourth successful penalty kill for the Wild — the 26-year-old goalie receiving a standing ovation and getting serenaded with “Gus” chants.
“It felt really good,” Gustavsson said.
Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy have received the bulk of the attention for the Wild’s strong start in the Stanley Cup playoffs, and rightfully so: Both wingers rank among the NHL’s top scorers, and their video game moves have been the buzz of the first round.
But they’re not the only ones living up to their billing as the best players on the Wild.