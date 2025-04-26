Wild overtime: Early takeaways after Vegas ties playoff series with overtime victory

Hartman’s energy and productivity was on display on Foligno’s goal-ahead goal at 1:24 of the second period. Hartman worked to control the puck at the right side of the net but couldn’t complete a pass. Undaunted, he collected the puck, circled around the zone and fired a shot that hit traffic in front of the net. The puck bounced to Zuccarello, who passed to Hartman. Goalie Adin Hill gave up a rebound on Hartman’s shot, but Foligno backhanded the puck for the goal before Hill could recover.