Wild

Wild overtime: Early takeaways after Vegas ties playoff series with overtime victory

Ryan Hartman has been a standout for Minnesota in the series despite being moved all over the lineup.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 26, 2025 at 11:46PM
Brett Howden (21) of the Vegas Golden Knights gets his stick under the arm of Ryan Hartman (38) of the Wild on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After Game 1 of the Wild’s first-round playoff series against Vegas, coach John Hynes saw the energy and determination with which Ryan Hartman was playing and knew he needed to move the center up a line.

For Game 2, Hartman took over as pivot on the third line, and Hynes put playoff rookie Marco Rossi on the fourth line. Hartman had an assist a 5-2 Wild win that evened the series at a game apiece. The move paid off even more in Thursday’s Game 3, when Hartman had another assist, and Rossi scored a goal and assisted on another in 5-2 triumph.

On Saturday, Hynes made another move, this one out of necessity. With Marcus Johansson out for Game 4 at Xcel Energy Center because of a lower body injury, Hynes did some shuffling. He moved Hartman to the second line, centering Marcus Foligno and Mats Zuccarello. Frederick Gaudreau dropped to the third line, centering Gustav Nyqvist and Vinnie Hinostroza. Rossi remained on the fourth line, centering Yakov Trenin and Justin Brazeau.

Hartman and Rossi produced again, but it wasn’t enough as Vegas won 4-3 on Ivan Barbashev’s goal at 17:36 of overtime to even the series at two games apiece.

Hartman’s energy and productivity was on display on Foligno’s goal-ahead goal at 1:24 of the second period. Hartman worked to control the puck at the right side of the net but couldn’t complete a pass. Undaunted, he collected the puck, circled around the zone and fired a shot that hit traffic in front of the net. The puck bounced to Zuccarello, who passed to Hartman. Goalie Adin Hill gave up a rebound on Hartman’s shot, but Foligno backhanded the puck for the goal before Hill could recover.

Hartman was involved in a key play in which Vegas took a 3-2 lead in the third period.

With Hartman and Tomas Hertl battling for position, Hertl drove Hartman to the ice and appeared to hold him there. Meanwhile, Mark Stone gathered the puck and unleashed a shot that hit Hertl and caromed in for a 3-2 Golden Knights lead at 10:03 of the third.

The Wild tied it 3-3 only 54 seconds later when defenseman Jared Spurgeon beat Hill on a wraparound.

Body blow leads to goal

Foligno entered Saturday’s game with 27 hits in the series, but he’s not the only Wild player who’s making an impact with his hitting. Trenin is getting in on the physical act, too.

Rossi knotted the score 1-1 at 10:43 of the first with his second goal in as many games. Assisting on it were Brazeau and Trenin, and it was Trenin’s physical work that made the play happen.

Trenin raced from the left wing boards, delivered a crunching hit to Nicolas Hague behind the net, separating the Vegas defenseman from the puck, then backhanded a pass to Brazeau at the side of the net. Brazeau quickly tapped the puck to Rossi in the slot for the equalizer.

Related Coverage

Wild

Live from Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights beat Wild 4-3 in overtime

Trenin had a breakaway in the third period, but Hill squeezed his pads to make the save.

Vegas finds success on power play

After going 0-for-4 on the power play during Game 3 on Thursday, Vegas scored twice with the man advantage Saturday.

The first goal came in the first period. After Hinostroza absorbed a hit that had Wild fans screaming for a cross-checking penalty, the winger was called for high-sticking at 5:15. Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, who entered Game 4 with a minus-6 rating, wired a shot through a screen and beat Gustavsson for a 1-0 lead at 6:47. Top-line center Jack Eichel and Barbashev assisted on the goal for their first points of the series.

Vegas got its second power-play opportunity when the Wild were whistled for too many men on the ice at 4:17 of the second. This time, Minnesota killed the penalty as Gustavsson made two saves and Matt Boldy had a key blocked shot.

Eriksson Ek was penalized for slashing at 8:03 of the second — a call with which Hynes vehemently disagreed — but the Wild killed that one, too.

Wild defenseman Zeev Buium took a double-minor for high-sticking Mark Stone at 1:48 of the third period – drawing blood near Stone’s eye. The Wild killed off 3:01 the penalty, but Nicolas Roy’s rebound goal at 4:50 tied the score 2-2.

Minnesota went 0-for-2 on the power play, including one at 8:09 of overtime when Roy was called for holding.

Buium, whose defense doesn’t quite match his offensive potential, did not play in the overtime.

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See Moreicon

More from Wild

See More

Wild

Live from Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights beat Wild 4-3 in overtime

card image

The Western Conference first-round playoff series is now tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Wild

Wild overtime: Early takeaways after Vegas ties playoff series with overtime victory

card image

Wild

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson feels the love from Xcel Energy Center crowd

card image