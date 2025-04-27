The ending was abrupt, like the cable going out during a movie’s pivotal scene. The lump-in-your-throat nervousness that filled Xcel Energy Center for three-plus hours Saturday afternoon gave way to stunned silence.
A thriller ended that way?
By nature, overtime hockey brings equal doses of agony and ecstasy in a split second. The Wild found themselves on the wrong side of that emotional teeter-totter after an unsightly play cost them dearly.
Jake Middleton partially fanned on an exit pass out of the Wild’s end, causing the puck to wobble into trouble area. The Vegas Golden Knights pounced on that miscue as Ivan Barbashev scored the most important goal of the series.
His overtime goal capped a chaotic scramble in front of Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson after Middleton’s misplay. Vegas’ 4-3 victory evens the series at 2-2, allowing the Golden Knights to reclaim the home-ice advantage.
Playoff hockey tests every team’s resilience, and the Wild will experience that in a heavy dose after failing to take command of the series.
Coach John Hynes sounded calculated in delivering some positive affirmation to the media, and presumably his players, too, after the game.
“Ah, man, we’re in a good spot,” he said. “We knew it would be a hard series. Love where we’re at. We knew it was going to be a hard-fought series. We really like our game. We’re here, man. We’ll just keep grinding.”