Minnesota artist George Morrison will have his work on exhibition at New York’s Met in July

It was 1943, and a young George Morrison had just arrived in New York City from Minnesota, ready to dive into the art scene.
He stayed in New York until 1970, rising to become a celebrated Abstract Expressionist artist. A member of the Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Morrison has had retrospectives in Minnesota and nationally, and even has his art on a stamp.
On July 17, the exhibition “The Magical City: George Morrison’s New York” opens at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
The exhibition includes 35 works made during the late artist’s time in New York City. The artworks featured in the show come from permanent collections at the Minnesota Museum of American Art, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Minnesota Historical Society, Tweed Museum of Art in Duluth, the Whitney Museum of American Art, private collections and more.
“It’s all about his love of New York, but also how he influenced the New York scene,” said Patricia Norby, the Met’s curator of Native American art. “He wasn’t just someone who was an artist, who was on the margins of the Abstract Expressionist movement ― he was literally shaping the whole AbEx movement behind the scenes.”
Themes of the show include his contributions to and influence on the American Abstract Expressionist movement as an artist, scholar and activist. He took on art critics of the time, like Clement Greenberg, challenging the art establishment of the 1940s and 1950s, which was heavily white and male.
The show focuses on his time studying at the Art Students League, his love of water, his time in Paris, his love of jazz clubs and jazz in New York City. The show also includes three of his “Horizon” paintings, so people can “understand the full aesthetic trajectory of his work,” Norby added.
Morrison has been criticized by some for supposedly “downplaying his Native identity.” He has been famously quoted as saying: “I never played the role of being an Indian artist. I always just stated the fact that I was a painter, and I happened to be Indian.”