Minnesota artist George Morrison will have his work on exhibition at New York’s Met in July

“He really just was so engaged in his technique, his aesthetic process, his environment, wherever he was, whether it was an urban setting or, you know, the North Shore of Lake Superior, like he just was so absorbed in all of that that I think people often try to say, like he really tried to downplay his Native identity,” Norby said. “And I don’t think that was the case at all. It just wasn’t something he felt he needed to use to promote his artwork all the time.”