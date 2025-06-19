Million-dollar lake house sales surge, even as rest of Minnesota market stalls

Higher mortgage rates and economic unease haven’t yet stifled the cost of one of Minnesota’s most coveted and expensive luxuries: lakeshore.
Even as home sales slow, the price of lake homes in the state is rising at more than twice the pace of inland options, according to data from Minnesota Realtors.
With the median price of those waterfront properties fetching a $200,000 premium, it’s a luxury affordable to only upper-bracket buyers in many parts of the state. That class of buyers is, for now, widely immune to the forces pushing many others out of the market.
“That group is fairly insulated from the world,” said Jim Eisler, managing broker at the Edina Realty office in Nisswa. “They have lots of equity in the market, and when [mortgage rates] went up, their passbook savings went up.”
Eisler added that in many parts of the state, lakeshore has been the steadiest segment of the market. In part, that’s because so many lakeshore buyers are immune to the economic uncertainty affecting many first-time and move-up buyers who usually make up the most active market categories.
In April, the median price of property with private access to water, including single-family houses, condominiums and townhouses, rose to an all-time high of $550,000, a nearly 8% gain from a year ago, according to Minnesota Realtors.
While lakeshore sales have ebbed slightly since peaking four years ago in the days of pandemic-low mortgage rates and a shocked market, buyers are still paying a bounty for a piece of shoreline on one of Minnesota’s 10,000-plus lakes.
More expensive, more sales
Demand for waterfront is consistent with another trend: Sales of $1 million-plus homes increased nearly 18% last month. Those priced at less than $350,000, by contrast, declined.