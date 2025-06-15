Money, Work, Know-How

The 10 essential questions to ask before buying a Minnesota lake home

For many Minnesotans, purchasing a lakeside home is a dream. Make sure it doesn’t become a nightmare by asking for the right information.

By Jim Buchta

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 15, 2025 at 1:01PM
For business story on Lakefront Property. ] Cabin, Cottage, Lakes, Minnesota, Fishing, boating. (THESE PICS ARE NOT FOR RE-SALE.) BRIAN PETERSON &#x2022; brianp@startribune.com Canyon, MN - 05/17/2013 ORG XMIT: MIN1305220935300778
A serene dock on a lake in Canyon, Minn., pictured in May 2013. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A house is by far the largest purchase most people will ever make, and it’s a transaction that will only occur a few times in their life.

Purchasing a second home — often a lakeside cabin for Minnesotans — can be the realization of years of dreaming and saving. It’s typically a once-in-a-lifetime deal and a daunting process.

“It’s a totally different mindset when you’re buying a vacation home,” said Kristine Walsh, a Dane Arthur sales agent who specializes in lakeside properties in the Park Rapids area. “Buyers don’t know the questions to ask.”

For those in the market for a house on the lake, including in the far reaches of rural Minnesota, here are the 10 essential queries you should make before buying a potentially seven-figure abode.

Is there internet and phone service?

Jim Eisler, managing broker at the Edina Realty office in Nisswa, said the first question most buyers ask isn’t really a question at all: “Tell me about the internet.”

When he bought his own lake home many years ago, good internet wasn’t available, so he relied on an expensive satellite connection. Today, many buyers work remotely and want fast, easy internet service and cell reception. That’s not always an option, so make sure you know your alternatives and potential added costs.

Are there building restrictions or easements?

Lake homes, Eisler said, are not like typical suburban houses built on regularly shaped lots in developments platted from huge swaths of land.

Most lake homes follow the perimeter of an oddly shaped body of water and have at least one crooked or wandering border (the lakeshore) that makes the properties highly likely to have irregular lot lines. So it’s especially important that buyers understand their property lines and whether there are building restrictions. A common one: setbacks that limit how close to the shore you can build any new structures.

There might also be an easement, typically a driveway or utility right-of-way, that might allow access by someone other than you to cross your otherwise private property.

Buyers often find out too late about a restrictive covenant that would make their grand renovation plans of the tiny cabin they bought impossible. One of the best ways to find these, Walsh said, is to check the county’s land records office.

Your attorney can also do a thorough title and deed search.

Related Coverage

Real Estate

Lake Minnetonka mansion, Minnesota’s most expensive, lists at $55M

Real Estate

Why now might be the best time to shop for a Minnesota lake home

Real Estate

Move over, Airbnb! Midterm rentals are the new game in Twin Cities and beyond.

“The buyer is responsible for the answers to these questions, since they have to live with the outcome,” Walsh said, adding most counties have an environmental services office that can provide information. “Usually, that’s the first call I make. These are really knowledgeable people and are incredibly helpful if the caller is friendly, nice and prepared with a PID [property identification], address, lake name and a clear question to start the conversation.”

Any shoreline restrictions?

In Minnesota, there are state shoreland regulations administered through local zoning, not the Department of Natural Resources. Those impact what and where you can build as well as your dock, stairs and boat lifts.

There might also be local ordinances that govern whether you mow grass by the shoreline; remove trees and vegetation; and add sand or rock. Sellers don’t have to disclose such things.

“The seller is selling exactly what they have, not necessarily what the buyer would like to have in the future,” Eisler said, noting buyers are responsible for doing their homework. “The seller isn’t part of that process, because they’re moving on.”

Is the property part of a homeowner association (HOA)?

Many lakes have community associations that provide snow removal, road maintenance and even amenities such as a swimming pool or clubhouse.

That might provide some convenience and entertainment, but it also might require a monthly fee and/or compliance with restrictions on what you can do with your property.

8-year-old Makinzie Wulf (cq) of Burnsville was enjoying the relative quiet on Gull Lake Friday afternoon while fishing at the Quarterdeck Resort with her mother Jennifer Kaiser and boyfriend Mike Dorasio. Wulf was excited to catch a fish with the fishing pole given to her by her grandfather. The family booked the cabin at the last minute and were able to get a beautiful spot on Gull Lake.
An 8-year-old fishes on Gull Lake at the Quarterdeck Resort in Nisswa, Minn. (Dml - Star Tribune Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Can it be a short-term rental?

Vacation rentals, like making your house an Airbnb, have been a boon to property owners who want to earn some cash when they’re not able to enjoy their lake home themselves. But not everyone wants a constant stream of vacationers staying next door.

On the flip side, if you’re buying the property with the intention of renting it out, be aware that a growing number of cities and HOAs are putting restrictions on such uses. Consider midterm or year-plus leases if short stays aren’t an option.

Are the well, septic and utilities up to date?

Per Walsh, “This is huge deal.”

She said many lakeshore buyers are shocked to discover the well and/or septic on the property doesn’t function or meet local requirements. Updating that infrastructure requires a permit and can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

In some areas, restrictions might only allow for a mound septic system or holding tank, which needs periodic pumping. In more developed areas, you might have access to municipal sewer and water.

Beyond those basics, also consider if your quaint cottage has upgraded electrical service that’s capable of powering a sauna heater, central air conditioning, maybe even an EV.

Is this a flood zone?

Lake levels often fluctuate, especially in the spring after the snow melts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency also regularly updates its floodplain maps.

Understanding your risk should help you know if you’ll need to buy expensive flood insurance. That could even be a requirement in high-risk areas or of some mortgage lenders. So factor that into your budget.

What’s accessibility like?

Accessibility means something different to every buyer, from Americans with Disabilities Act standards to personal preference.

Think about if you plan to use the property just in the summer or year-round. Some of the most remote lakeshore properties are the most coveted, but the isolation can be a problem — such as if you need access to good medical care and can’t risk being snowed in several miles from any town.

And remember, a long drive for a grocery run or trekking up and down several stairs to reach your dock can quickly become an annoyance if you’re prone to forgetting key provisions.

“I always ask, ‘Is that 45-minute drive going to bother you?’” Walsh said. “Make you crabby?’”

Who are the neighbors?

It’s an important question when buying any house but particularly when you’re looking for a getaway.

Consider what kind of experience you want to have. Some people want solitude and isolation. Others are looking for a party. Find out who owns the property next door and what they plan to do it with it.

Remember: Those bucolic woods surrounding your retreat might someday become the site of an oft-frequented family lodge or music camp for aspiring rock stars.

And finally,

What’s the lake like?

Walsh said this is actually one of the first questions she asks her buyers: “Are you more cattails, loons and kayaks or wakeboards, Jet Skis and party barges?”

The answer helps her decide if her buyers should be shopping on small, peaceful lakes that don’t allow or aren’t suitable for gas-powered watercraft — or whether they should look on large lakes to indulge in a little throttle therapy.

Also, pay attention to the water and shoreline quality. Clear, spring-fed lakes with sandy beaches are better for swimming. But you might prefer a lake that’s part of a sprawling watershed of interconnected waterways so you have enough bays and inlets to motor around all day.

“Lakeshore quality is always an issue,” Eisler said. “Lakeshore is not created equally.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jim Buchta

Reporter

Jim Buchta has covered real estate for the Star Tribune for several years. He also has covered energy, small business, consumer affairs and travel.

See Moreicon

More from Money, Work, Know-How

See More

Money, Work, Know-How

The 10 essential questions to ask before buying a Minnesota lake home

For business story on Lakefront Property. ] Cabin, Cottage, Lakes, Minnesota, Fishing, boating. (THESE PICS ARE NOT FOR RE-SALE.) BRIAN PETERSON &#x2022; brianp@startribune.com Canyon, MN - 05/17/2013 ORG XMIT: MIN1305220935300778

For many Minnesotans, purchasing a lakeside home is a dream. Make sure it doesn’t become a nightmare by asking for the right information.

Money, Work, Know-How

Why now might be the best time to make a deal on boats, ATVs and other powersports

card image

Money, Work, Know-How

Keys to a successful, not stressful spring housing hunt in the Twin Cities

card image