The 10 essential questions to ask before buying a Minnesota lake home

A house is by far the largest purchase most people will ever make, and it’s a transaction that will only occur a few times in their life.
Purchasing a second home — often a lakeside cabin for Minnesotans — can be the realization of years of dreaming and saving. It’s typically a once-in-a-lifetime deal and a daunting process.
“It’s a totally different mindset when you’re buying a vacation home,” said Kristine Walsh, a Dane Arthur sales agent who specializes in lakeside properties in the Park Rapids area. “Buyers don’t know the questions to ask.”
For those in the market for a house on the lake, including in the far reaches of rural Minnesota, here are the 10 essential queries you should make before buying a potentially seven-figure abode.
Is there internet and phone service?
Jim Eisler, managing broker at the Edina Realty office in Nisswa, said the first question most buyers ask isn’t really a question at all: “Tell me about the internet.”
When he bought his own lake home many years ago, good internet wasn’t available, so he relied on an expensive satellite connection. Today, many buyers work remotely and want fast, easy internet service and cell reception. That’s not always an option, so make sure you know your alternatives and potential added costs.
Are there building restrictions or easements?
Lake homes, Eisler said, are not like typical suburban houses built on regularly shaped lots in developments platted from huge swaths of land.
Most lake homes follow the perimeter of an oddly shaped body of water and have at least one crooked or wandering border (the lakeshore) that makes the properties highly likely to have irregular lot lines. So it’s especially important that buyers understand their property lines and whether there are building restrictions. A common one: setbacks that limit how close to the shore you can build any new structures.