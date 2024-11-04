Why now might be the best time to shop for a Minnesota lake home

In the same way higher mortgage rates have put a damper on sales and listings of houses in the Twin Cities, higher borrower costs have already caused a slowdown in lake home sales, said Paul Eisenschenk, a broker/agent in the Alexandria area. In addition to higher rates eroding buying power, he said election-year jitters are making many would-be buyers less willing to make such a discretionary purchase. That shift, which started last year, comes after a pandemic-fueled buying spree the proliferation of remote work partly drove, he said.