An inside look at some of the expensive houses for sale in Minneapolis

For a certain class of homebuyers, there is no shortage of options these days.
Opportunities are aplenty for those who can afford the most-expensive house on the market in Minneapolis: a $7.5 million contemporary new build perched along the upscale shores of Lake of the Isles.
“No expense was spared,” said Julie Regan, the listing agent for the 9,139-square-foot modern home amidst many older, stately neighbors. “It has ultra-high-end finishes and features, from the top to the bottom.”
That home was just one of more than 50 single-family houses priced at more than $1 million in Minneapolis as of mid-March, according to Regan. On top of that, there are dozens of multi-million-dollar condominiums and townhouses also for sale. And there are more potential sales as well that are not through the Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS), like a $68 million estate on Lake Minnetonka that’s been privately listed since last year.
As of March, across the five-county Twin Cities metro, there were 1,292 sales priced at more than $1 million in the past 12 months, including about 130 in Minneapolis alone.
During February, there were enough houses in the metro priced at more than $1 million to last nearly five months: The deepest supply of listings in any price range, according to the RMLS. In contrast, there was less than a two-month supply of houses priced from $250,000 to $5000,000.
Though $1 million-plus properties can take many months — sometimes years — to find a buyer, that segment of the market is still outpacing all others. So far this year, seven-figure sales are up more than 20% compared to last year.
The Twin Cities had about 540 houses for sale at the $1 million-plus price range during March, including the area’s most-expensive current RMLS listing for $18.5 million in Edina. Here’s a look inside some of these high-priced homes: