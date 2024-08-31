This $68M Lake Minnetonka mansion will become Minnesota’s most expensive house — if it sells

In just the past year, there’s been a flurry of land and homes sold well in excess of $5 million around Lake Minnetonka. It’s not just the sailboat-studded waters of the Twin Cities’ most mansion-ringed lake, though, that’s drawing upper-bracket buyers. Last month, there was a nearly 16% increase in pending sales of $1 million-plus houses across the metro, the biggest annual increase in any price range, according to data from the Minneapolis Area Realtors.