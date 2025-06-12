Yuen: Identical twins finish high school as valedictorian and salutatorian

Adriana Mathiason jokes that she and her sibling aren’t trying to be the creepy twins from “The Shining,” indistinguishable and inseparable in every way. Yet some similarities can’t be overlooked, especially now that she and her identical twin, Ruby, have graduated with GPAs within a hair of each other — and at the very top of their class.
That means the Mathiasons can claim having both a 2025 valedictorian and a salutatorian in the family. Final transcripts came in Monday, showing Ruby graduated from Richfield High School with a GPA of 4.562, and Adriana finished just 0.013 of a point behind.
Are they academically competitive? Not really. But it’s natural for one twin to measure themselves up against the other, says Ruby, who is the younger of the two. (Adriana was born 20 minutes earlier.)
“I felt like I was always trying to catch up to Adriana,” Ruby says. “But I honestly think it keeps us sharp. We push ourselves to be the best versions of each other. We’re constantly chasing each other in different regards.”
Rivalry can be intense among twins. It doesn’t help when the outside world tends to view twins as a single unit, or foils of each other that need to be ceaselessly compared and contrasted.
Their mom, Brigette Mathiason, says the twins have always supported each other’s development, sometimes without even knowing it. Ruby was the first to learn to read, well before kindergarten. But Adriana was absorbing it, too, just more quietly, alongside her sibling.
As they grew into their adolescence, Ruby had to fight insecurities after seeing Adriana get a job and pass her driving test first, beating Ruby at what they call “the hallmarks of being a stable, independent teen.” Yet Ruby also found an anxiety-soothing calmness in Adriana.
Adriana said Ruby does the same for her.