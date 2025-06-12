Yuen: Identical twins finish high school as valedictorian and salutatorian

While they both found the grind of coursework to be enriching, school wasn’t always easy. Calculus was “the worst thing ever,” according to Ruby, who says it’s tough to persevere when bored. But Ruby learned to channel their inner bravado before a test by performing rituals that athletes are known to do leading up to a big game. “I put my headphones on, I listen to a good song, and I sway back and forth,” they said.