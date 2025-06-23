Israel targets Iran's government, a notorious Tehran prison as Iran launches more attacks on Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Israel hit Iranian government targets in Tehran on Monday in a series of strikes that followed a salvo of missiles and drones fired by Iran at Israel in the wake of the Trump administration's massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites the day before.
Israel's Defense Ministry said it hit targets including the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital and the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards.
''The Iranian dictator will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front,'' the Ministry said.
Iran's underground enrichment site at Fordo, which was one of those hit in Sunday's attack by the U.S. on three nuclear facilities, was also struck again on Monday, Iranian state television reported. There was no immediate word on damage nor who launched the attack, though Israel said earlier it was conducting airstrikes on Iran.
In Vienna, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said he expected there to be heavy damage at the Fordo facility already following the Sunday's U.S. airstrike there with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.
''Given the explosive payload utilized ... very significant damage ... is expected to have occurred,'' said Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
With the strikes on Sunday on Iranian nuclear sites, the United States inserted itself into Israel's war, prompting fears of a wider regional conflict. Iran said the U.S. had crossed ''a very big red line'' with its risky gambit to strike the three sites with missiles and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.
Several Iranian officials, including Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, have claimed Iran removed nuclear material from targeted sites ahead of time.