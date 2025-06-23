Share your thoughts: After political assassination, how does Minnesota move forward?

Minnesota was shaken by the recent politically motivated violence — the assassination of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and the attempted murders of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.
We want to hear from readers about this fraught moment for the state.
Is Minnesota’s reputation for civility and bipartisanship more cliche than reality? Is this who we are now? How should our politics and even our personal interactions change? Share your thoughts with us using the form below. Your answers may be used in an upcoming report.
All submissions must adhere to our commenting standards to be selected. This submission form will close at the end of the day on June 25.