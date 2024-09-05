Cheng: 4 restaurants that should be on your radar

The menu is thickly bound, with glossy photos of most dishes. Which presents a quandary: What to order? On a late Sunday morning, my dining companion and I sat down and ordered enough dishes to feed a miniature village. The dim sum (only on weekends) is tempting, and should you order carefully — the rice rolls, notably BBQ and fried dough ($8.25) — you’ll be rewarded with some of the best the Twin Cities has to offer. Order the Chinese broccoli (Cai Lan, $8.25), roast duck, the roast pork (price varies), too, appetite-permitting. And when you’re done scavenging through dim sum, go for the hot pot dishes and stir-fries from the dinner menus. The Yangzhou fried rice ($15.95) is a revelation.