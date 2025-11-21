The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

There are a couple of spots in the Twin Cities area where you can get traditional okonomiyaki, including Moto-i in the Lyn-Lake area of Minneapolis as well as at the ramen chain Kyuramen, with locations in Plymouth and Eagan. But at Sanjusan, the riff on okonomiyaki plays out on top of an expertly cooked leopard-spotted Neapolitan-style pizza, with an unmistakable smokiness from the wood-fired oven. The pizza was originally created by James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee back in 2023 when he had a residency there, and it still stands up today. (Raphael Brion)