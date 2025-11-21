5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Noteworthy onion rings, creative pizzas, well-played seasonal ingredients and more.

November 21, 2025 at 12:00PM
Onion rings at Wayzata Bar & Grill

Wayzata’s municipally run bar is the last of its kind still operating in the seven-county metro area, and it’s a popular one. A reader wrote in some time ago recommending the cheesecake here, and we finally stopped in to check out the scratch-made dessert — and more.

It turns out, the Wayzata Bar & Grill, whose proceeds go right back into the city, is proud as can be of its scratch kitchen. While we loved the pumpkin cheesecake drizzled with caramel, a big honking slice for $11, we were equally wowed by the bar’s signature appetizer. These enormous onion rings are hand-battered and, as the menu proclaims, “crispy as all get out.” (It’s true.) A big pile of them comes with regular ranch and a chipotle-spiked dressing, for $13.25. (Sharyn Jackson)

Butternut squash ravioli with wild mushrooms at 801 on Nicollet

For every pumpkin-spiced latte my friends chug, I’m reaching for a meal of brown butter fried sage and roasted butternut squash — preferably with some kind of stuffed pasta. Usually, I’m making all this in my own kitchen, but at lunch inside the newly minted 801 on Nicollet, I ordered one off the menu.

The restaurant, most recently known as 801 Fish, closed for a few weeks and rebranded. Now it’s back with a slightly less seafood-focused menu and more casual setting. But the kitchen is still putting up power lunch-worthy meals, including this solid take on the classic flavor combo ($28). The crispy wild mushrooms and brittle sage contrast texturally with the velvety squash and filled pasta. Plus, the serving size yielded enough for leftovers the next day. (Joy Summers)

Okonomiyaki pizza at Sanjusan in Minneapolis.

Okonomiyaki pizza at Sanjusan

At Sanjusan in Minneapolis’ North Loop, the culinary conventions of Japan and Italy come together in often unexpected, remarkable and fun ways, like a Dungeness crab fettuccine with shiso and saffron butter, or lumache pasta with cod roe and nori, a riff on mac and cheese that you never knew you needed.

The pizzas at Sanjusan often follow a similar hybrid approach, like one with spicy raw tuna and cilantro. We got the okonomiyaki pizza ($27.50), topped with an onion-miso cream sauce, shrimp, charred cabbage, kewpie, bonito flakes, pickled ginger, scallions and a sweet and savory okonomi sauce. It brilliantly captured the essence of okonomiyaki, the Japanese savory pancake typically made with shredded cabbage and pork belly. In either case, the bonito flakes do their wiggly little dance.

There are a couple of spots in the Twin Cities area where you can get traditional okonomiyaki, including Moto-i in the Lyn-Lake area of Minneapolis as well as at the ramen chain Kyuramen, with locations in Plymouth and Eagan. But at Sanjusan, the riff on okonomiyaki plays out on top of an expertly cooked leopard-spotted Neapolitan-style pizza, with an unmistakable smokiness from the wood-fired oven. The pizza was originally created by James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee back in 2023 when he had a residency there, and it still stands up today. (Raphael Brion)

Chicken wild rice pot pie at Pub 819

It’s the season for tinsel, bulky sweaters and comfort food. That was the type of fare we zeroed in on at the downtown Hopkins neighborhood hangout that reopened a few months ago after a fire last year.

This next iteration is all about social gatherings, too, from the wrap-around bar to the easily negotiable tables that can be contracted or expanded depending on group size.

Brought to you by Craft & Crew Hospitality restaurant group, it’s a spot to grab bar fare cranked up a notch and then some. On a recent evening, when the temperatures dove sharply before we were ready for it, the chicken wild rice pot pie ($19) — classic fillings with a welcome Minnesota twist and a smidge of rosemary all topped with a golden puff pastry — comforted our bellies. It was just what was needed: a warm embrace to remind us of things to look forward to with every turning season. (Nancy Ngo)

Seasonal fruit plate at the Table

At night in Minnetrista, Everly Farms’ restaurant, the Table, becomes impossible to miss. Twinkle lights glow over the rolling orchard and winery surrounding it, and inside, its roomy wooden tables and candlelight feel transportive. In the kitchen, chef Tom Grittner is turning this dining room into something quietly special, whether it’s the wine-forward venison Bolognese topped with a spoonful of savory whipped cream or the excellent wood-fired pizzas (in summer, they’re baked outdoors in the orchard during the farm’s dreamy pizza nights).

And then there’s the seasonal fruit plate ($18), of all things. The name evokes kids’ menus and hotel breakfasts, but this one is all grown up: apples and pears sliced thinly and uniformly, blackberries and grapes that dot the plate like little jewels, sugared cranberries for sparkle, and a scattering of microgreens. A little kick from a habanero vinaigrette and pickled chiles remind you: This fruit plate is what’s for dinner. (S.J.)

