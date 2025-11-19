Rustica’s Wayzata location opens this week. Here’s what to expect

Rustica is coming home — at least for co-owner Mike DeCamp. On Friday, the Minneapolis bakery and cafe opens its newest location in downtown Wayzata, a few blocks from where DeCamp grew up.
“I like bringing something new to the town I grew up in,” DeCamp said during a walk-through of the Shea-designed space earlier this week. “It’s just nice to spend some time down here again.”
The expansion brings a Twin Cities staple to the lakefront suburb. Rustica started in Minneapolis in 2004 and built a loyal following for its French-style breads, laminated pastries and an inky-dark bittersweet chocolate cookie that turned into a local icon. When restaurant group Jester Concepts (Parlour, Butcher & the Boar, P.S. Steak) bought the brand last year, the plan was to grow its footprint while keeping those core baked goods intact.
The new Rustica lands on Lake Street, in the former Wuollet Bakery space. When the team took it over, they found a compact setup with remnants of the previous tenant’s heavy emphasis on takeout. The rebuild keeps the footprint modest but adds seating for 28, beveled subway tile, schoolhouse-style lights and, on one wall, custom wallpaper patterned after the score marks on the top of a loaf of bread, a nod to the item for which Rustica is best known.
Wayzata is also the first location where the company will debut a more robust savory program, adding breakfast and lunch dishes to the full lineup of pastries, breads and coffee drinks. The goal isn’t to turn Rustica into a sit-down restaurant, but “we wanted to elevate the food offering,” DeCamp said.
The bakery’s production is still based in Minneapolis under pastry chef Shawn McKenzie, who oversees all the breads, pastries and tarts. Those cases will be stocked with the same lineup regulars know — from croissants to that signature cookie — but now they’ll be joined by even more. The beloved rustic olive loaf, which was discontinued, may even be on its way back, starting here. “We get asked about it 45 or 50 times a week,” DeCamp said.
Savory dishes are being developed by chef Arash Pashaei, who has worked with DeCamp since a long-ago internship at La Belle Vie. Wayzata will serve as a test kitchen before rolling successful items out to other Rustica locations.
Look for a rotating seasonal scramble served on toast and a bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich with optional sausage. On the lunch side, a fall salad tops arugula and frisée with poached pear and Gorgonzola and is tossed in a maple Dijon vinaigrette with a nutty sprinkling of dukkah. Deviled eggs are punched up with bacon bits. Chicken salad with red grapes gets folded into a buttery croissant toasted with yet more butter. “Everything that we do, we wanted to kind of highlight something that we have in the pastries or the bread section,” DeCamp said.