Good news, burrito lovers: Lito’s is now open on Lake Street

Miguel Hernandez started selling burritos inside his family’s Richfield restaurant El Tejaban Mexican Grill in 2023. Fandom grew, and when the space that was most recently Union Hmong Kitchen became available (901 W. Lake St., Mpls.), he knew it was time to expand. After a little help from crowdfunding, Lito’s on Lake hosted a ribbon cutting this weekend and is now open.
Initial hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with a limited menu that is expected to expand. The original Richfield location of Lito’s Burritos (6519 Nicollet Av.) continues to operate with its normal menu and hours.
The Buttered Tin expanding to Plymouth
This spring will herald the third Buttered Tin location, which will open inside the new Coborn’s Market & Table at the Boulevard (6130 Sycamore Lane N., Plymouth).
The cafe will be inside the store and offer the full Buttered Tin experience, with sweet baked treats and savory meal comforts served breakfast through lunch, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be additional hours for coffee and bakery in the mornings and bakery, coffee, wine and beer from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be 80 seats inside with patio space when the weather cooperates. A March opening is expected.
In a statement, Buttered Tin owner Alicia Hinze said Coborn’s approached them about the opportunity to open inside the new market saying, “They believed in our food, our mission, and our connection to community.”
Other Buttered Tin locations are in northeast Minneapolis and St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood. Frozen treats from the cafe, including pies and cinnamon buns, can be found in the freezer aisles of area supermarkets.
New cafe brings croffles and Vietnamese coffee to Richfield
Local coffee shop Giot Cream Coffee just opened its second location at 6627 Penn Av. S. in Richfield. The new shop (pronounced yot) was founded by Mimi and Simon Nguyen as an online business before they expanded to Dinkytown (511 14th Av. SE., Mpls.) with a weekends-only cafe while the two kept their day jobs.
The new Richfield cafe is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.