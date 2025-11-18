Counter Intelligence

Good news, burrito lovers: Lito’s is now open on Lake Street

Plus: New Vietnamese coffee and BBQ, Buttered Tin expands, pizza updates and more food news.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2025 at 7:00PM
This carne asada burrito is hiding a little secret compartment of super crispy French fries. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Miguel Hernandez started selling burritos inside his family’s Richfield restaurant El Tejaban Mexican Grill in 2023. Fandom grew, and when the space that was most recently Union Hmong Kitchen became available (901 W. Lake St., Mpls.), he knew it was time to expand. After a little help from crowdfunding, Lito’s on Lake hosted a ribbon cutting this weekend and is now open.

Initial hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with a limited menu that is expected to expand. The original Richfield location of Lito’s Burritos (6519 Nicollet Av.) continues to operate with its normal menu and hours.

Cinnamon roll from the Buttered Tin
The Buttered Tin with its cinnamon rolls continues to expand. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Buttered Tin expanding to Plymouth

This spring will herald the third Buttered Tin location, which will open inside the new Coborn’s Market & Table at the Boulevard (6130 Sycamore Lane N., Plymouth).

The cafe will be inside the store and offer the full Buttered Tin experience, with sweet baked treats and savory meal comforts served breakfast through lunch, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be additional hours for coffee and bakery in the mornings and bakery, coffee, wine and beer from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be 80 seats inside with patio space when the weather cooperates. A March opening is expected.

In a statement, Buttered Tin owner Alicia Hinze said Coborn’s approached them about the opportunity to open inside the new market saying, “They believed in our food, our mission, and our connection to community.”

Other Buttered Tin locations are in northeast Minneapolis and St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood. Frozen treats from the cafe, including pies and cinnamon buns, can be found in the freezer aisles of area supermarkets.

New cafe brings croffles and Vietnamese coffee to Richfield

Local coffee shop Giot Cream Coffee just opened its second location at 6627 Penn Av. S. in Richfield. The new shop (pronounced yot) was founded by Mimi and Simon Nguyen as an online business before they expanded to Dinkytown (511 14th Av. SE., Mpls.) with a weekends-only cafe while the two kept their day jobs.

The new Richfield cafe is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The menu is dominated by a wide variety of Vietnamese coffee, white coffee (Vietnamese coffee mixed with milk), lots of fun cream topping options and a selection of matcha drinks. Plus, they’re serving croffles (croissants warmed in a waffle maker and topped with sweets).

Their Dinkytown location will continue to operate Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A double bacon cheeseburger with thick, seasoned french fries.
A double smash bacon cheeseburger inside the newly remodeled 801 Nicollet restaurant (formerly 801 Fish.) (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

801 drops the fish in favor of the street

After weeks of renovations, the former 801 Fish is now 801 on Nicollet, but fans of the downtown Minneapolis power lunch and happy hour spot will find plenty of familiar favorites along with some new bites on the refreshed menu.

After a light remodel, the raw bar is gone and there’s a wall of ephemera, including pictures of Prince and lake country to indicate it now has more Minnesota-chill vibes. But much remains, including the full service and its affiliation with sister restaurant 801 Chophouse just across the street.

The menu still boasts crab cakes, freshly shucked oysters and the blackened mahi sandwich, but there’s also a double-stacked burger, seasonal specials and more items to please the lunch and happy hour crowds. Billed as an upscale American bar and grill, 801 on Nicollet is open for lunch and happy hour on weekdays, and dinner starting at 4 p.m. seven days a week.

Sushi in Maple Grove from Sushi Momo group

Apa Sushi is open at 15607 Grove Circle N. in Maple Grove from chef-owner Sonam Nyorie. It’s the latest location for his company that also operates the Minneapolis restaurants Momo Cafe, Ama Sushi and Momo Sushi, which is recovering after a fire caused its temporary closure. On the menu is the same mix of Japanese and Tibetan dishes Nyorie has built his career serving — including sushi rolls and momos.

New stand fires up the smokers at Midtown Global Market

Rollin Nolen’s BBQ will celebrate its grand opening inside Midtown Global Market (920 E. Lake St., Mpls.) on Friday, Nov. 21. TJ Nolen started the business by hauling a huge smoker around town before upgrading to two fully stocked food trucks. This new spot inside the market is his first full-time location.

Nolen seasons up pork, ribs, brisket and more with his own spice blends and sauces and serves them up with sides like beans, coleslaw and cauliflower bites. There are also burgers and chicken tenders on the menu.

Rollin Nolen’s BBQ will be open daily starting at 11 a.m., serving lunch through dinner.

After 30 years, downtown D’Amico & Sons is closing

It’s the end of a turkey and dried cherry pasta salad era: D’Amico & Sons at Gavidaii (555 Nicollet Mall) will close Nov. 21. The lunch spot has been a popular stop for downtown workers and box lunch orders, but a comment from their reps did not elaborate on the decision.

D’Amico & Sons still lists two open locations in Edina and Golden Valley.

Wesley Andrew's owners Johan Podlewski and Jared Thompson working in the shop
Wesley Andrew's owners Johan Podlewski and Jared Thompson working in the shop back in 2017. (E. Katie Holm/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wesley Andrews coffee shop closing at the end of the year

Wesley Andrews Coffee & Tea (111 E. 26th St., Mpls.) has announced via Instagram that the cafe will close at the end of December.

For nine years the coffee shop has served as a cozy neighborhood meetup and creativity hub with a serious dedication to the caffeinated arts. In the farewell message, they wrote in part, “The Minneapolis coffee community is a very different place today than it was when we started, and we have loved being able to contribute to that with our business as well as with the people and companies we have helped launch from here.”

On Dec. 4, Wesley Andrews will host one final Birthday Latte Art throwdown.

Provided Slice pizza co-owners Hosie Thurmond, left, and Adam Kado.
Slice pizza co-owners Hosie Thurmond, left, and Adam Kado are selling their business to employees at the Midtown Global Market stand. (Provided by Slice Brothers)

Original owners sell final Slice Brothers

After a meteoric rise and fall, Slice Brothers Pizza has wound operations down to only one stand inside Midtown Global Market, and the founders have sold it to its employees.

Started by friends Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond, Slice Brothers often billed itself as Minneapolis’ first Black-owned pizzeria with the goal of bringing New York-style pizzas to the metro area.

Launched in 2021, the pizzeria expanded quickly with locations in northeast Minneapolis, on St. Paul’s University Avenue, downtown St. Paul and the Mall of America. The University Avenue location appears to be the only other spot still open, and it is expected to close this week.

The change in ownership is set to happen Nov. 21.

Pip Hanson behind the bar at Mara, pouring a cocktail
Pip Hanson is Bar Mara's new beverage director. (Eliesa Johnson/Provided by Four Seasons)

Pip Hanson takes over Bar Mara beverage program

Pip Hanson, the bartender largely credited for the game-changing beverage program at Marvel Bar, has returned to downtown Minneapolis. He’s now overseeing beverages inside the Four Seasons at Bar Mara and the restaurant Mara (245 Hennepin Av., Mpls.).

Hanson has just released the fall drink menu, and it’s dotted with subtle flavors and a mix of strong, low-proof and nonalcoholic/functional drinks.

“My goal has always been to make things that are unique,” Hanson said when talking about his approach to the new menu. “Although, if you’re coming in for a classic martini, we are absolutely going to deliver that. One thing that I’ve always said, especially when training young bartenders, hospitality has to be at the forefront of what we do.”

