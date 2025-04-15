Wild

Zeev Buium is the new kid in school as he has his first practice with Wild

Zeev Buium, 19, left Denver to sign a three-year contract with the Wild. The defenseman was in first-day-of-school mode as he settled in with a team cramming for the playoffs.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 12:45AM
Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, shown in action against Western Michigan during the Frozen Four semifinal Thursday in St. Louis, has now joined the Wild after signing a three-year contract. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

Zeev Buium was in the theater room Monday at Tria Rink in St. Paul before his first Wild practice when goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury assigned Buium a spot.

“He pointed at the seat, and I sat there,” Buium said, “and he walked up, and he’s like, ‘That’s my seat.‘”

If it hadn’t sunk in yet that Buium is in the NHL, getting pranked and chirped by the future Hall of Famer Fleury should have done the trick.

“I didn’t score on him once,” said Buium, who also had his media session interrupted by Fleury when Fleury launched a practice jersey at Buium. “He was just like, ‘Nice shot.‘”

Buium left the University of Denver to turn pro and sign a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild, but the defenseman was in first-day-of-school mode as he settled in with a team that’s cramming for the playoffs.

While the Wild’s regular-season finale Tuesday night against Anaheim at Xcel Energy Center isn’t a pass-or-fail situation because they could still advance without winning depending on how St. Louis and Calgary fare, the Wild can clinch and lock up the first wild card in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup vs. Vegas with one more point, and Buium is expected to make his NHL debut in this latest test.

“It’s something you dream of your entire life,” he said. “That’s the goal. That’s the dream, to play in the NHL and take that rookie lap. If I’m fortunate enough to do it, I’m going to be super pumped and ready and excited to go.”

Fortunately for Buium, he’s been educated in high-stakes hockey.

That’s what led the 19-year-old to feel ready to exit college after two seasons and become a pro: He won a pair of gold medals with Team USA at the World Junior Championship and made back-to-back runs to the Frozen Four, claiming a national title with the Pioneers as a freshman before they lost to eventual champion Western Michigan on Thursday.

“I don’t think there’s much more development-wise for me in college hockey,” said the 6-foot, 186-pound San Diego native who was a Hobey Baker Award finalist after leading NCAA defensemen in scoring with 48 points. “I can obviously always get bigger, stronger and faster, but I think just taking this next step and pushing myself even more, it’s the right moment.”

Since a heartbreaking finish for Denver in double overtime in the Frozen Four semifinals, Buium has felt “a lot of emotions,” from the disappointment of defeat to the excitement of joining the Wild.

Related Coverage

Sports

Wild sign 19-year-old defenseman, and he's expected to make his debut Tuesday in regular-season finale

Wild

Wild win in overtime at Vancouver, keep their playoff hopes percolating

Wild

Wild crash against Flames, shunt their playoff prospects into shaky territory

Physically, he said he’s feeling good after being credited with about 50 minutes of ice time in that semifinal vs. Western Michigan.

His circumstances are reminiscent of Brock Faber’s journey from the Gophers to the Wild two years earlier, with Faber suiting up in the NHL only two days after losing in the national title game, and Buium mentioned he would look to Faber for support.

“Obviously, he’s been through it, and he’s done so well,” said Buium, who was drafted 12th overall last year. “If I ever need anything or need some advice, he’s someone I’ll definitely lean on.”

Then there’s the experience Buium will gain from simply being around the team.

After botching a chance to clinch Friday night in Calgary with a listless loss, the Wild rallied Saturday at Vancouver with a 3-2 comeback in overtime to keep their fate in their control despite being thin on defense.

Captain Jared Spurgeon and Jake Middleton didn’t play, with Spurgeon out after taking a puck to the throat against the Flames and Middleton still on the mend from getting boarded April 4. Declan Chisholm also left Saturday’s game after getting crushed into the boards before coming back in the third period.

Middleton skated Monday and Spurgeon didn’t, but both are possibilities for Tuesday when what’s next for the Wild — a return to the playoffs or a waiting game — will be determined.

“Obviously, they’re down to the wire this next game,” Buium said. “Just go into that experience with them and see how guys handle themselves and how the group handles each other and how they go out and play, I think it’ll be amazing to be a part of and witness.

“Just to witness it and experience that I think is going to be big for me.”

Wild playoff scenarios

The Wild’s regular-season finale Tuesday night against Anaheim at Xcel Energy Center could clinch the team a spot in the NHL playoffs, but because Minnesota possesses the tiebreakers with both the Blues and the Flames, here’s several ways the Wild could get in:

  • Win or OT/SO loss vs. Anaheim
  • OR any St. Louis loss vs. Utah
  • OR any Calgary loss vs. Vegas
  • If none of those three scenarios happen, the Wild need the Flames to lose at Los Angeles on Thursday, either in regulation or overtime or a shootout.

    • about the writer

    about the writer

    Sarah McLellan

    Minnesota Wild and NHL

    Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

    See Moreicon

    More from Wild

    See More

    Wild

    Buium is the new kid in school as he has his first practice with Wild

    card image

    Defenseman Zeev Buium, 19, was in first-day-of-school mode as he settled in with a Wild team cramming for the playoffs.

    Sports

    Wild sign 19-year-old defenseman, and he's expected to make his debut Tuesday in regular-season finale

    card image

    Wild

    Wild win in overtime at Vancouver, keep their playoff hopes percolating

    card image