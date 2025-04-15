Zeev Buium is the new kid in school as he has his first practice with Wild

Zeev Buium was in the theater room Monday at Tria Rink in St. Paul before his first Wild practice when goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury assigned Buium a spot.
“He pointed at the seat, and I sat there,” Buium said, “and he walked up, and he’s like, ‘That’s my seat.‘”
If it hadn’t sunk in yet that Buium is in the NHL, getting pranked and chirped by the future Hall of Famer Fleury should have done the trick.
“I didn’t score on him once,” said Buium, who also had his media session interrupted by Fleury when Fleury launched a practice jersey at Buium. “He was just like, ‘Nice shot.‘”
Buium left the University of Denver to turn pro and sign a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild, but the defenseman was in first-day-of-school mode as he settled in with a team that’s cramming for the playoffs.
While the Wild’s regular-season finale Tuesday night against Anaheim at Xcel Energy Center isn’t a pass-or-fail situation because they could still advance without winning depending on how St. Louis and Calgary fare, the Wild can clinch and lock up the first wild card in the Western Conference and a first-round matchup vs. Vegas with one more point, and Buium is expected to make his NHL debut in this latest test.
“It’s something you dream of your entire life,” he said. “That’s the goal. That’s the dream, to play in the NHL and take that rookie lap. If I’m fortunate enough to do it, I’m going to be super pumped and ready and excited to go.”
Fortunately for Buium, he’s been educated in high-stakes hockey.