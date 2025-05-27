Politics

Lawyers for DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell ask judge to dismiss second felony charge

Mitchell’s lawyers accused Becker County prosecutors of “prosecutorial vindictiveness” for adding the second charge shortly after her trial was postponed.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 27, 2025 at 11:00PM
Lawyers for state Sen. Nicole Mitchell filed a motion Tuesday accusing Becker County prosecutors of “prosecutorial vindictiveness” for adding a second felony charge against the Woodbury Democrat after her trial was delayed. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lawyers for state Sen. Nicole Mitchell filed a motion Tuesday accusing Becker County prosecutors of “prosecutorial vindictiveness” for adding a second felony charge against the Woodbury Democrat after her trial was delayed.

Becker County prosecutors charged Mitchell with possession of burglary or theft tools in February, alleging she used a crowbar to enter the Detroit Lakes home that her late father shared with her stepmother. Mitchell was arrested in April 2024 and charged with first-degree burglary, which she pleaded not guilty to.

The senator’s trial was initially set for January, but her lawyers successfully filed a last-minute motion to postpone it until June 16, after the legislative session ends. The Minnesota Legislature’s session ended May 19, but lawmakers did not pass a two-year budget and will have to return for a special session to finish up their work.

Mitchell’s attorneys said prosecutors opposed their request to delay the trial and then amended the complaint against the senator to include the second felony charge after it was pushed back.

“The state’s decision to add a new charge constitutes prosecutorial vindictiveness, and violates Nicole’s right to due process,” their motion states.

The attorneys are asking Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz to hold a hearing on their motion and to dismiss the burglary tools charge.

The second felony charge brought political blowback for Mitchell. Minnesota Senate Republicans updated an ethics complaint against her to reflect the burglary tools charge, and they also tried to expel her from the chamber.

Mitchell allegedly broke into the Detroit Lakes home that her late father shared with her stepmother to retrieve belongings. Officers responding to the burglary call around 4:45 a.m. found Mitchell dressed in black in the basement of the home. The second felony charge involves a crowbar that was allegedly discovered in an egress window.

The criminal complaint states that as Mitchell was being detained, she told her stepmother, “I was just trying to get a couple of my dad’s things because you wouldn’t talk to me anymore.”

Mitchell is requesting an evidentiary hearing related to prosecutors’ decision to add the second charge. Her lawyers said she “plans to call Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald to testify, as he is the only person who can speak to why the state included a new charge in its amended complaint.”

McDonald did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

Politics

The senator’s lawyers said the burglary tools charge wouldn’t increase Mitchell’s presumptive sentence if a jury finds her guilty of both offenses. They allege that the second charge is an attempt by prosecutors to “offer the jury a de facto lesser-included offense.”

“The risk is that the jury may simply give up, play King Solomon, and split the baby—meaning strike a compromise and find Nicole guilty of possession of burglary tools (in their mind the less serious charge) and not guilty of burglary (in their mind the more serious charge)," the motion states.

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

