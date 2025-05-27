Lawyers for DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell ask judge to dismiss second felony charge

Lawyers for state Sen. Nicole Mitchell filed a motion Tuesday accusing Becker County prosecutors of “prosecutorial vindictiveness” for adding a second felony charge against the Woodbury Democrat after her trial was delayed.
Becker County prosecutors charged Mitchell with possession of burglary or theft tools in February, alleging she used a crowbar to enter the Detroit Lakes home that her late father shared with her stepmother. Mitchell was arrested in April 2024 and charged with first-degree burglary, which she pleaded not guilty to.
The senator’s trial was initially set for January, but her lawyers successfully filed a last-minute motion to postpone it until June 16, after the legislative session ends. The Minnesota Legislature’s session ended May 19, but lawmakers did not pass a two-year budget and will have to return for a special session to finish up their work.
Mitchell’s attorneys said prosecutors opposed their request to delay the trial and then amended the complaint against the senator to include the second felony charge after it was pushed back.
“The state’s decision to add a new charge constitutes prosecutorial vindictiveness, and violates Nicole’s right to due process,” their motion states.
The attorneys are asking Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz to hold a hearing on their motion and to dismiss the burglary tools charge.
The second felony charge brought political blowback for Mitchell. Minnesota Senate Republicans updated an ethics complaint against her to reflect the burglary tools charge, and they also tried to expel her from the chamber.
Mitchell allegedly broke into the Detroit Lakes home that her late father shared with her stepmother to retrieve belongings. Officers responding to the burglary call around 4:45 a.m. found Mitchell dressed in black in the basement of the home. The second felony charge involves a crowbar that was allegedly discovered in an egress window.