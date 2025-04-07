Politics

Court of Appeals sends push to release police video of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s arrest back to district court

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges tied to an alleged break-in at her late father’s house

By Allison Kite

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 7:55PM
Sen. Nicole Mitchell, DFL-Woodbury, on the Senate floor May 15, 2024, in St. Paul. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Court of Appeals asked a district court on Monday to reconsider its ruling to block the public release of police bodycam footage in the burglary arrest of state Sen. Nicole Mitchell.

Conservative website Alpha News asked a Becker County judge to release the police and dash-cam video from the arrest of Mitchell, a DFL senator from Woodbury, arguing the public had the right to see it given the high-profile nature of the case.

Under the state’s Data Practices Act, bodycam video from active criminal investigations is generally confidential or protected nonpublic” data, but a court can order it released if “the benefit ... to the public outweighs any harm to the public, to the agency or to the person identified in the data.”

Last summer, Judge Gretchen Thilmony ruled that Mitchell’s rights as a defendant in “an active criminal proceeding outweigh the public’s interest in seeing the body-cam footage.”

She said circumventing criminal proceedings is an “extraordinary measure that the legislature has plainly prohibited in all but the most important circumstances.”

But a three-judge appeals court panel ruled Monday that they “cannot discern whether the district court properly construed the meaning of the phrase ‘benefit . . . to the public,‘” reversing the lower court’s decision and asking them to reconsider Alpha News’ request.

A spokesman for the DFL Senate caucus did not immediately return a request for comment.

Senate GOP Leader Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks, said in a statement that release of the footage “is essential to provide clarity” about the night of Mitchell’s arrest.

“The public deserves transparency and accountability,” Johnson said, “and I hope the court will stand with them in that pursuit. Legislators must be held to a higher standard, not shielded from consequences because of the office they hold.”

Mitchell is charged with two felonies — first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools — in connection to the alleged break-in at the Detroit Lakes home her father shared with her stepmother. Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Republicans in the Senate have sought to expel Mitchell over the charges. The caucus filed ethics complaints concerning the original charges and Mitchell’s vote in January on a motion connected to a GOP effort to expel her.

The effort to expel Mitchell over her vote failed to gain traction last month in the Senate Subcommittee on Ethical Conduct.

Her case was originally scheduled to go to trial in January, but Mitchell’s lawyers pointed to a state law that says sitting legislators cannot be required to attend court proceedings during a legislative session. The legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on May 19 but work could stretch later into the summer if lawmakers don’t strike a deal on a two-year budget plan.

Briana Bierschbach of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Court of Appeals sends push to release police video of Sen. Nicole Mitchell's arrest back to district court

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges tied to an alleged break-in at her late father's house

