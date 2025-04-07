Court of Appeals sends push to release police video of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s arrest back to district court

The Minnesota Court of Appeals asked a district court on Monday to reconsider its ruling to block the public release of police bodycam footage in the burglary arrest of state Sen. Nicole Mitchell.
Conservative website Alpha News asked a Becker County judge to release the police and dash-cam video from the arrest of Mitchell, a DFL senator from Woodbury, arguing the public had the right to see it given the high-profile nature of the case.
Under the state’s Data Practices Act, bodycam video from active criminal investigations is generally confidential or protected nonpublic” data, but a court can order it released if “the benefit ... to the public outweighs any harm to the public, to the agency or to the person identified in the data.”
Last summer, Judge Gretchen Thilmony ruled that Mitchell’s rights as a defendant in “an active criminal proceeding outweigh the public’s interest in seeing the body-cam footage.”
She said circumventing criminal proceedings is an “extraordinary measure that the legislature has plainly prohibited in all but the most important circumstances.”
But a three-judge appeals court panel ruled Monday that they “cannot discern whether the district court properly construed the meaning of the phrase ‘benefit . . . to the public,‘” reversing the lower court’s decision and asking them to reconsider Alpha News’ request.
A spokesman for the DFL Senate caucus did not immediately return a request for comment.
Senate GOP Leader Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks, said in a statement that release of the footage “is essential to provide clarity” about the night of Mitchell’s arrest.