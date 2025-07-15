Opening statements of trial offer starkly different versions of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s actions

The second day of Nicole Mitchell’s trial kicked off with opening statements and went deeper on the two sides’ version of events during that day in April 2024 and whether her actions met the definition of a burglary. Nicole Mitchell, a 50-year-old first-term DFL senator, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s home. If she’s convicted, it could tip the balance of power in the state Senate, where Democrats hold control by a single vote.