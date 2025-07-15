Opening statements of trial offer starkly different versions of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s actions

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Prosecutors in the burglary trial of state Sen. Nicole Mitchell painted the portrait of a step daughter dressed in all black who said she knew she had done “something bad” when she entered a basement window early one April morning.
But Mitchell’s attorneys countered that her actions were those of a grieving daughter who was frustrated over the ashes of her late father and concerned about the well-being of her stepmother, Carol Mitchell.
“A burglar runs,” Bruce Ringstrom Jr., one of Nicole Mitchell’s attorneys, said in opening statements Tuesday. “A concerned child stays.”
The second day of Nicole Mitchell’s trial kicked off with opening statements and went deeper on the two sides’ version of events during that day in April 2024 and whether her actions met the definition of a burglary. Nicole Mitchell, a 50-year-old first-term DFL senator, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools for allegedly breaking into her stepmother’s home. If she’s convicted, it could tip the balance of power in the state Senate, where Democrats hold control by a single vote.
Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald said she was “caught red handed.” Nicole Mitchell was wearing all black, including a black stocking cap. She removed her shoes to be “stealthy,” McDonald said, and entered through a basement egress window.
“Despite her stealth,” McDonald said she still woke up her 75-year-old stepmother, who stepped on her stepdaughter lying beside her bed when Carol Mitchell got up around 4 a.m. and called 911 to report that a man had broken into her house.
Carol Mitchell, who Nicole Mitchell has said is living with Alzheimer’s, took the witness stand Tuesday and struggled to answer questions in direct examination with McDonald. She couldn’t remember when her late husband, Roderick Mitchell, 72, died. She couldn’t remember her grandson’s names, Nicole Mitchell’s two sons. Carol Mitchell repeatedly said, “I honestly don’t remember” to many of McDonald’s questions.
She took long pauses, shook her head and searched for answers before McDonald would move onto the next question. Carol Mitchell said she felt “extremely violated” after the break-in and said it was a frightening experience that forced her to move into a high security building for people over the age of 55.