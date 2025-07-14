Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary trial begins today with jury selection

The burglary trial of Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell begins Monday morning with jury selection after a series of delays since she was first charged in April 2024.
Mitchell stands accused of breaking into her late father’s Detroit Lakes home to allegedly retrieve his ashes. Her stepmom called 911 and officers found Mitchell in the basement wearing all black. A crowbar was later discovered in an egress window.
Once a panel of Becker County residents are seated on the jury, they will decide whether Mitchell is guilty of first-degree burglary and felony possession of burglary tools. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The trial is expected to take a week. It was rescheduled for June after the 2025 legislative session delayed Mitchell’s original January trial date.
Days before jury selection was to begin last month, a gunman assassinated Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in their home and wounded Sen. John Hoffman and his wife. Other Democratic lawmakers were on Vance Boelter’s hit list, including Mitchell, her attorneys said.
They requested a new trial date for safety and security concerns. Chief Judge Michael Fritz shared those concerns and granted the request without objection from prosecutors. Fritz called it a “senseless and violent act,” and offered prayers to the victims.
Mitchell’s attorney Bruce Ringstrom Jr. told the Minnesota Star Tribune that seating a jury “in the midst of a massive tragedy … would be an extremely uncomfortable experience for a juror to know that they may be rendering a verdict that could be seen as a political act.”
The state Senate can vote to remove Mitchell from office if she’s convicted of one or both felony charges. Legislators are not automatically expelled upon felony conviction. If they vote to remove Mitchell, the DFL will lose its one-vote majority control in the Senate, which is now split 34-33.