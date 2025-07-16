Vikings

Report: Ex-Viking Everson Griffen’s ‘unruly’ behavior on MSP-bound flight sends it back to Chicago

It is the latest of many troubling incidents over the years.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 16, 2025 at 10:31PM
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97).
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97). (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Former Minnesota Viking Everson Griffen apparently extended his string of troubling incidents, this time for being unruly on a flight Wednesday bound for the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The 37-year-old former standout defensive lineman, who lives in the Twin Cities, was removed from the Delta airliner soon after takeoff from Chicago after creating an unspecified scene, according to TMZ Sports.

A Delta spokesperson said pilots went back to their departure point to have “an unruly passenger removed,” the TMZ Sports report said.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and will always work with law enforcement to that end,” the spokesperson added. “We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel as safety and security comes before everything else at Delta.”

There was no word as of early Wednesday evening about whether Griffen was arrested. Messages were left with him seeking further details about the incident. An attorney who has represented Griffen for past criminal matters had no comment.

In November, Griffen was sentenced to a 60-day term for driving while drunk in May on a Minneapolis interstate. Judge Gina Brandt set aside a year in the workhouse for Griffen and put him on supervisory probation for four years.

In July 2023, he was stopped in Chanhassen and accused of driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. His blood-alcohol content was 0.09%. Griffen pleaded guilty to a reduced careless driving charge in February 2024 and was placed on a year’s probation.

In the months following that allegation, Griffen crashed his car into a fence and gazebo in Mound on Oct. 28, 2023. He was cited and convicted of failure to drive with due care, a petty misdemeanor. On Dec. 7, 2023, in Shakopee, police stopped Griffen for driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone. He was convicted of a petty misdemeanor in that case as well.

In December 2021, following multiple troubling incidents, Griffen announced on social media that he had been living with bipolar disorder.

Griffen called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. from his Minnetrista home on Nov. 24, 2021, saying someone was with him, and he needed help. He also told the dispatcher he fired one round from a gun, but no one was wounded, police said. They added no intruder was found.

The same day, Griffen had posted, then deleted, a video on Instagram saying people were trying to kill him as he held a gun in his hand. He was alone inside the house, with police outside, until he emerged and agreed to be taken for treatment.

He also spent four weeks undergoing mental health treatment in 2018 after two incidents that September — one at the Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis, the other at his home — that prompted police involvement. He later revealed he lived in a sober house for the remainder of the 2018 season.

Griffen returned to the Vikings in 2019 and played in 17 of the Vikings’ 18 regular-season and postseason games. He spent 2020 with Dallas and Detroit before the Vikings brought him back for the 2021 season in a one-year deal that capped his career.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Vikings

See More

Vikings

Report: Ex-Viking Everson Griffen’s ‘unruly’ behavior on MSP-bound flight sends it back to Chicago

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97).

It is the latest of many troubling incidents over the years.

Sports

Teddy Bridgewater says he is suspended from high school coaching for giving benefits to players

card image

Vikings

Jordan Addison on trial Tuesday in L.A. for July 2024 drunken driving charges

card image