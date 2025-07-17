Three local newspapers, citing higher printing costs and other issues, close in southwest Minnesota

FULDA, Minn. — The end arrived this week for three local newspapers in rural southwest Minnesota.
The Fulda Free Press and Murray County News, the Nobles County Review, and the Murray County ADvantage issued their final editions this week, ending more than 140 years of coverage in the region.
“Farewell!” said a statement in the Thursday edition of Fulda Free Press and Murray County News.
The statement from Johnson Publishing cited the high costs of printing and postage, lower numbers of subscribers and advertisers and increased demands for digital over print production.
The health concerns of Jerry Johnson, who ran the newspaper for more than half a century, were also said to be a factor. In 1972, Jerry Johnson along with his wife Louise Johnson bought the Fulda Free Press. The paper traces its heritage to 1880, when it was first published under the name “The Farmer.”
“The end of an era has come for small town newspapers covering our area,” the statement said.
The three newspapers are part of a larger trend of publication closings across Minnesota. One study found Minnesota lost 34% of its newspapers over the last two decades, mostly in rural areas.
In Fulda, a framing community of about 1,300, residents lamented the end of their local newspaper.