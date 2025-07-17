Steve Miller Band cancels State Fair gig and entire tour because of extreme weather

Steve Miller still sings about wanting to fly like an eagle to the sea, but now he’s afraid of being carried away by a tornado or flood while doing so this summer and fall.
The 81-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, who was scheduled to headline the Minnesota State Fair grandstand on Aug. 28, has canceled his whole tour because of concerns over extreme weather. Ticket sales for the State Fair gig with the Rascals have been halted, and refunds will be given to current ticket holders.
Miller said in a statement on his social media pages, “You can blame it on the weather.”
“You make music with your instincts,” the “Fly Like an Eagle” and “The Joker” hitmaker wrote. “You live your life by your instincts. Always trust your instincts … The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band, and the crew unacceptable. So … You can blame it on the weather … The tour is cancelled.”
Miller’s tour with his namesake band was scheduled to begin two weeks before the Minnesota date and run until November. It featured a lot of outdoor dates in amphitheaters and at other fairs. Industry magazine Variety called his tour cancellation the first ever by a major artist because of climate change-inducted weather disasters.
State Fair representatives said a replacement act will be named for Miller’s date, which fell on the second Thursday of this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together. Refunds will be given out automatically to anyone who bought tickets using a credit card. Those who purchased a seat with cash can receive a refund at the fair’s box office or explore other options now posted to mnstatefair.org.