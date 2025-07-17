MN Fortune 500

U.S. Bank profit rises off fees, suggesting clients are past economic uncertainty

The Minneapolis-based company saw strong profits from payment services like credit card processing.

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 6:02PM
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2009, file photo, signs on a US Bank branch in Omaha, Neb., are shown in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Bancorp reports quarterly earnings on Friday, Jan. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) ORG XMIT: NYBZ503
U.S. Bancorp, the Minneapolis-based parent company of U.S. Bank, reported its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Nati Harnik/The Associated Press)

Revenue from client fees drove growth for U.S. Bancorp, reflecting an upbeat second quarter for the banking industry despite recent concerns about the national economy.

The Minneapolis-based parent company of U.S. Bank, the nation’s fifth-largest, saw strong profits from payment services like credit card processing and charges on investment services and trust management.

After all the uncertainty seen in the past few months, with low consumer confidence surveys and a volatile stock market, Chief Financial Officer John Stern said in an interview the economy looks resilient from U.S. Bank’s perspective as consumer and business clients continue to spend money, make investments and demonstrate confidence.

Stern said clients are moving on from the angst and paralysis. He said U.S. Bank is seeing strength in areas like commercial loan growth, up 7% from last year, and credit card spending, which rose between 4% and 5%. Those figures demonstrate a resilient U.S. economy, he said.

U.S. Bank on Thursday reported $1.8 billion in profit on $7 billion in second-quarter revenue. Earnings per share at $1.11 beat Wall Street analysts’ estimates, while revenue came in under the consensus target. Net income rose 13.2% compared with second-quarter results a year earlier.

Investors focused attention on the bank’s net interest income, generated from providing loans, which reached $4.1 billion, up 0.7% over last year, though U.S. Bank lagged margins other banks posted when reporting earnings this week.

The stock price was down nearly 2% in morning trading.

CEO Gunjan Kedia said the company remains focused on its core priorities of expense management, organic growth and transforming the bank’s payments system. She also said the company has seen progress on its goal of providing multiple services to its clients.

“We are well-positioned and executing with urgency” on key priorities, she said during a call with analysts Thursday morning.

Highlights for the company in the quarter included its work in cutting expenses as the bank makes greater investments in technology but scales back on personnel and brick-and-mortar costs.

Stern said the company is using artificial intelligence to find costs savings. He said its being used to streamline processes like fraud detection and helping call center employees identify and respond to customers.

Analysts pressed executives for details on U.S. Bank’s reported net interest income, asking how the company will boost its earnings on its loans in a competitive environment. Executives expressed confidence in its diverse loan portfolio, projecting greater yields for the bank in the months ahead.

In the third quarter, U.S. Bank is eyeing net interest income to land between $4.1 billion and $4.2 billion, in line with what the company reported last year.

U.S. Bank executives are targeting growth for the full year on the lower end of its guidance, between 3% and 5%.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

