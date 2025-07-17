Fight over a Cowles fortune includes claims of sexual abuse and financial exploitation

Fifteen years after Russell Cowles II paid $1.5 million for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter as a child, she turned to him for help.
The daughter, Gretchen “Greta” Hentsch-Cowles, was going through a divorce and needed $270,000 to buy out her husband’s half interest in their Texas home. Her father, an heir to the Cowles family fortune, jumped at the chance to reconcile with his estranged daughter and his four grandchildren in 2019, court records say.
Cowles left the financial details to his adviser, Justin Stone, a member of a special unit at U.S. Bank that helps manage the finances of wealthy Americans.
The reconciliation collapsed four years later and spiraled into a complex and lurid legal fight pitting members of a wealthy family with deep Minnesota roots against the state’s largest bank and one of its former employees.
At the center of the dispute is the relationship between Stone and Hentsch-Cowles. In court filings, Cowles accused his former adviser of betraying his trust after becoming romantically involved with his daughter.
Hentsch-Cowles sees it differently. In a recent court filing and police reports, she accused Stone of sexually assaulting her in his hotel room in 2019, just hours after their first face-to-face meeting in Minneapolis. She claims he later texted her about 1,000 pornographic images and videos, and sexually assaulted her again in 2022.
Stone, through his attorney, denied those allegations. He has not been criminally charged or disciplined by state or federal regulators.
Attorneys who specialize in misconduct cases involving financial advisers say there are no rules that specifically bar advisers from having sex with a client, but they said such conduct could violate their obligation to act in a client’s best interest. They note that allegations over such conduct are extremely rare.