What’s a ‘detached townhome’ and why are they growing in popularity in the Twin Cities?

A new townhome development could bring 54 dwellings to southern Chanhassen.
Except parts of it won’t look like what that sounds like: Of the townhomes at Pioneer Ridge, 14 are “detached” — they don’t share walls, and instead resemble more traditional suburban homes on smaller lots, closer together.
Often marketed as “villas,” detached townhomes are going up across the metro, largely to meet the demands of an aging population looking to downsize both stuff and maintenance duties, like shoveling and mowing.
“This is a lock and leave,” said Amy Tolbert, 61, who moved into her villa with a view of McCarrons Lake in Roseville about a year ago.
The popularity of detached townhomes comes amid a housing shortage and a pitched debate about density in the suburbs. While advocates push for more apartments, condos and townhomes, they sometimes face pushback from neighbors when those developments abut traditional suburban single-family homes.
Cities like Bloomington have discussed detached townhomes as a possible way to add “missing middle” homes with smaller footprints on smaller lots. And the detached townhomes have proliferated across the metro — in Woodbury, Eden Prairie, Bloomington and Roseville.
But the price of the new units usually isn’t filling affordable housing needs; many of them are listed for $600,000 or more and aimed at higher-income buyers.
Chanhassen recently approved a new ordinance to make it easier to build detached townhomes, like Pioneer Ridge, which is at the northeast corner of Pioneer Trail and Bluff Creek Boulevard.