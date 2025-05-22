Tariffs, high building costs, stingy lending make for curious revival of split-levels

With six kids, a housekeeper named Alice and Tiger the dog, the fictitious “Brady Bunch” of the 1970s sitcom filmed in a real-life mid-century California house, a perfectly groovy set for all the shenanigans that made the show so popular.
More than 50 years later, that split-level trend is resurfacing, but it’s not because of a newfound appreciation for the retro style. President Donald Trump’s tariffs — on top of already high construction and borrowing costs — have made the staggered floors of a split-level an affordable design that doesn‘t sacrifice square footage.
The “Brady Bunch” home was a quintessential split-level: semi-open living spaces spread through several off-set levels connected by short flights of stairs. The layout gave it an open feel that became a coveted option for suburban families that aspired to more than their boring, tract-style houses.
The initial obsession with splits, however, didn‘t last long. By the 1980s, buyers started favoring more impressive two-story houses and open-plan ramblers that offered one-level living.
Now, the “split” has new life thanks to several Twin Cities builders, who are betting a variation of that “Brady Bunch” house called a split-entry will help attract a new generation of budget-conscious buyers.
“We went several years without building any,” said Dale Wills, the owner and founder of Centra Homes. “They’re a major focus for us right now, and there’s a good reason for it.”
Vintage to modern
Split-entry plans, which typically have a foyer positioned between an upper and lower level, are the most common splits in the metro. Once inside the front entry, there’s a few stairs going up and a few heading down to an only half-buried lower level.
Centra, a Twin Cities-based company that caters to entry-level buyers, started doubling down on splits when mortgage rates began rising in 2022, Wills said. And now, with house prices already at record highs and pending tariffs on building materials threatening to add tens of thousands of dollars to a new home’s cost, the plan has become even more relevant.