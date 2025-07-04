Twins-Rays series preview: Pitching probables, radio-TV information, injury report

Tampa Bay Rays at Twins
THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD
All games on Twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Friday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Zack Littell (7-7, 3.61 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (3-7, 4.70)
Saturday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Taj Bradley (5-6, 4.84 ERA) vs. TBA
Sunday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Drew Rasmussen (7-5, 2.78 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (8-4, 2.75)
TAMPA BAY UPDATE
The Rays (48-39), whose $79.2 million payroll is the third-lowest in MLB (only the Athletics and Miami are lower), are 27-13 since May 20. The Rays, who were idle on Thursday after closing a three-game homestand with a 6-5 victory over the Athletics on Wednesday, are starting a 10-game road trip which will take them up to the All-Star break. Wednesday’s victory ended a three-game losing streak.
2B Brandon Lowe has a career-high 18-game hitting streak — the longest current streak in MLB. He is hitting .380 (27-for-71) during the streak. ... 3B Junior Caminero is third in the AL with 21 home runs and 1B Jonathan Aranda is third in the AL with a .320 batting average. ... SS José Caballero (30) is first and rookie OF Chandler Simpson (23) is tied for second in stolen bases in the AL. Caballero stole 44 bases in 139 games last season. Simpson has appeared in 44 games.