Twins-Rays series preview: Pitching probables, radio-TV information, injury report

2B Brandon Lowe has a career-high 18-game hitting streak — the longest current streak in MLB. He is hitting .380 (27-for-71) during the streak. ... 3B Junior Caminero is third in the AL with 21 home runs and 1B Jonathan Aranda is third in the AL with a .320 batting average. ... SS José Caballero (30) is first and rookie OF Chandler Simpson (23) is tied for second in stolen bases in the AL. Caballero stole 44 bases in 139 games last season. Simpson has appeared in 44 games.