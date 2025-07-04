Tolkkinen: America is still great, awesome, beautiful and friendly

EASTERN OREGON - The modest road sign in eastern Oregon whipped by too fast for us to read.
Did it say next gas 98 miles? Or was it 89? Or 189?
We considered going back to check but didn’t. We had well over half a tank of gas and figured we were fine.
Except the next gas station didn’t look like a gas station. No canopy, no bright lights, no huge sign warning us to stop. Just a run-down little building so unassuming that we zipped right by. And the gas station after that, 80 or 100 miles or whatever down the road, was closed. We gulped and pulled back onto the road. Less than a quarter tank left, and another 100-some miles to the next filling station.
It was our introduction to eastern Oregon. We were driving through Harney County, one of the biggest counties in the U.S. and one of the most sparsely populated, with less than one person per square mile. It struck me that the lack of prominent warnings reflected this vast place; its isolation must foster a degree of self-reliance unusual in today’s interconnected world. Plan ahead, and don’t blame anyone else if you run out of gas.
Cattle trucks barreled toward us around curves and down steep grades. We passed pronghorns and cattle and dry, scrubby land as the gas tank grew lighter and the sun dropped lower. About 12 miles outside Burns, population 2,030, the gas light went on. It’s a little unnerving, driving on E after dark. Every mile we drove I thought, “That’s one less mile to walk.” I didn’t relax until we rolled into a 24-hour gas station.
It was Day 3 of our family’s 10-day trip through the Great American West in June. South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah. There’s nothing like a road trip to get you out of your bubble to appreciate all that our country is, especially when it feels like we all hate each other and can’t get along. And not a road trip along interstate highways, either. To see real Americana, take the two-lane roads that drop to 30 mph in towns.
And our country is enormous. And gorgeous. There were times I felt like an ant moving across the landscape. There are places that will rock you back on your heels in awe.