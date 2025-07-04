Tolkkinen: America is still great, awesome, beautiful and friendly

At a rest stop in Wyoming, we didn’t know until we read the signs that 175 years before, pioneers had also paused there. Behind the bathrooms, a huge mound of granite curved out of the earth. It was Independence Rock, a landmark for the Oregon and California trails and for Mormon travelers. It was so named because they typically arrived around July 4, Independence Day, in time to cross the mountain passes before winter. Many travelers chiseled or painted their names in the rock, and you can still see some of those names today and imagine the person who carved them, how they stood then exactly where you stand now, yet they’re gone now, just as you will be too, someday, and it’s OK. The circle of life never ceases.