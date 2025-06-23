Tolkkinen: Bemidji will go on, but dang we’ll miss all those trees

We trudged through the heat and humidity, pausing often to mop our faces, as we chainsawed the trees that had once provided shade, privacy, and nesting, and carried logs and limbs to the edge of the yard. We have an acre of land. We didn’t even get to the trees in the back half of it, not even the one on the septic system. We might just let most of them lie there and rot like a natural forest would, supporting the ecosystem around it. There’s no loss without some gain, as they say, and all those seedling have gained all the sunshine they want. We spotted several juvenile spruce trees already on their way up, too small for the winds to bother.