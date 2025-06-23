Tolkkinen: Bemidji will go on, but dang we’ll miss all those trees

BEMIDJI, Minn. - First we snapped photos.
The big-tooth aspen, the spruce and the red oak lying flat across the front yard like soldiers felled in battle. The ruination of our lovely little woods in the back.
Then we walked around the house where we lived for the first years of our marriage and still own. A neighbor had already texted us that the house had survived the hurricane-force winds that swept Bemidji early Saturday morning, but we had to see it for ourselves.
Next we unloaded the car. The coolers with plenty of ice and food and what we thought was too much water (but wasn’t enough), the chain saws, the sleeping bags and pillows. The house is between renters. There’s no furniture in it at the moment. No beds. No dishes. We ate off a yogurt lid and out of a glass bowl from the cooler.
There was also no power, just like thousands of other homes in the area. It could be a week, maybe more, before everybody has power. When you drive around town, you can understand why. Powerlines sag like an unraveling garment. Unnervingly, they lie on the roadway by Bemidji State University. One broke away from the power pole and stretched across our neighbor’s lawn.
In a disaster area, there’s nothing to do but get to work, if you are able. And crack jokes, like the guy on Facebook offering a slightly damaged trampoline for sale. Buyers would presumably have to unwind it from the utility pole themselves.
When volunteers arrive in a disaster zone, their minds and hearts are open to helping people with whatever they need. But on Sunday, when a neighbor came over talking about how her car is still blocked in, my husband started to volunteer to help and I cut him off.
“We can’t help, honey. We have our own work to do.”