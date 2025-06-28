Tolkkinen: When a natural disaster strikes, why would anybody want their governor to stay away?

You’d think that people in an area recently hit by a natural disaster would be happy when a sitting governor visits to get a first-hand look at what people are going through.
Not some folks.
When Gov. Tim Walz visited Bemidji on Tuesday, the comments section on the Bemidji Chit Chat Facebook page grew so hostile that one person mentioned bringing out guns and another suggested getting rope.
I saw the comments, but the whole post was deleted before I could get a screenshot, and Beltrami County law enforcement said they didn’t get any reports of threats against the governor.
Besides the threats, or veiled threats, were the standard trope of epithets aimed at Walz referencing tampons, his military service or the violence in downtown Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd.
“Go back to MSP,” one local woman wrote, one of the more printable comments on Facebook.
Yeah, that makes so much sense. Let’s bully the top elected official in the state, the one who can unleash emergency assistance and funds to this hard-hit area. Let’s complain that he visits because we just don’t like him, and then if he doesn’t come, let’s complain about that.
Let’s gripe if he arrives on Day 1 of the disaster because he’s getting in the way of the emergency responders, and then let’s complain if he arrives on Day 4 because he should have been there sooner.