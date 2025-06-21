Tolkkinen: Rochester bishop joins Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission

CLITHERALL, MINN. - This week I spent two and a half hours watching President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission begin its public hearings.
It was fascinating, especially for someone who has spent decades in conservative religious and evangelical circles.
You might wonder why a greater Minnesota columnist would write about something going on in D.C. (at the Museum of the Bible, no less), but there actually is a greater Minnesota connection: Bishop Robert Barron of the Winona-Rochester Catholic Diocese sits on the commission, and I was eager to learn about his perspective and how he might influence southern Minnesota. The diocese comprises 107 parishes, four high schools, 30 junior high, elementary or preschools, and a seminary across 20 counties between the Wisconsin and Dakotas borders.
Barron advocates erasing the boundaries between church and state. Congress may not make any laws regarding religion, but that should not stop religious people from getting involved in “the public square,” he argues. After all, the First Amendment provides for the “free exercise” of religion.
“Congress will make no laws preventing it, so let’s invade that space,” he encouraged.
It seemed an unnecessarily militant turn of phrase, but what he and others mean is they would like to guide America back to a time when the pervasiveness of religious beliefs was accepted. Nuns could again pray with the people they serve in publicly funded programs. Students might see the Ten Commandments posted on school walls. People might be more likely to seek God’s guidance instead of feeling like humans are alone in the universe.
Commissioners and witnesses were clearly pleased with the stream of U.S. Supreme Court rulings coming down in favor of religious liberty in recent years. Bakers who decline to make cakes for same-sex weddings can now use religious objections as a defense. Coaches can lead prayer on football fields. Religious groups have just as much right to fly their flags on public property as anyone else.
After decades in the wilderness, religion seems to be making a comeback in American civic life. So it’s high time to have a national conversation about it. In an era where Americans increasingly don’t practice religion, it can be difficult to understand the motives or reasoning of those who do. And at a time when many are alarmed by the rise of Christian nationalism, let’s make sure nobody’s rights are getting trampled.