Tolkkinen: Rochester bishop joins Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission

It was hard to listen to members of the commission yap about the right of parents to raise their children as they wish when the Tennessee mother of a transgender girl is heartbroken that the U.S. Supreme Court’s six conservative members ruled Wednesday that the state has the right to prevent her daughter from receiving puberty blockers and other drugs simply because she is transgender. These drugs are safe and are routinely given to other children, but I’m guessing that Tennessee’s action had more to do with religious beliefs than any real concern about her health.