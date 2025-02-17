Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota announces staff cuts

Advocates point out that refugees are heavily vetted overseas before arriving in the country legally and tend to become self-sufficient and start contributing to the economy quickly. In his executive order, however, Trump lumped in refugees with the millions of migrants who crossed the border unlawfully in recent years and stated that the U.S. lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of both groups into its communities in a manner that protects safety and security, ensures appropriate assimilation and does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans.