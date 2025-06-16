Tolkkinen: Requiem for Minnesota innocence

A bit of Minnesota died Saturday.
A myth, a belief in ourselves, a belief about ourselves.
We believed we were better than this.
That despite our differences, the growing political anger, the rising tendency to see each other as the other, we were still, fundamentally, Minnesotans. We would get through this because Minnesotans are good people. We try to do the right thing. We have that corny Midwest goofiness and we bring kids fishing and we say “ope” and “uff da” and eat too many Pronto Pups at the State Fair.
We thought things like the Great Minnesota Get-Together would really bring us together, that all these touchstones would remind us that no matter what, we are one people. We endure drought together and help each other stack sandbags in times of flood and hold fundraising dinners when neighboring families suffer loss or illness.
Yet around us, mutual trust has been steadily eroding. Parents are pulling their children out of public school because they think they’ll be indoctrinated into believing that they’re girls when they’re really boys, or they’ll want to start using a litter box instead of a toilet.
Statewide high-speed internet access has delivered a double-edged sword, creating opportunities in rural areas, but also turning us against our neighbors by stoking suspicion and hatred.
There are Minnesota pastors who fancy themselves members of the Black Robe Regiment because apparently preaching the word of God isn’t enough. They want to turn Christianity into a religious dictatorship, as if Christ didn’t really mean it when he said his kingdom is not of this world.