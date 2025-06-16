Tolkkinen: Requiem for Minnesota innocence

But now we’ve had an assassination, and a howl of anguish is building up inside me, because I don’t know what’s next. Is the killing of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband and the attempted killing of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife the culmination of all this boiling internecine rage? Will this bloodshed shock us all back into reality, and make us realize how close we are coming to utter destruction? Will it force us to acknowledge our own flaws as well as judging those of others? Or is it simply the prelude to the next stage of violence and hatred in our state?