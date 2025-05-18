“These are the games that you play for, to be honest,” Oluwaseyi said. “We work so hard every day in training and even in the games and when you’re able to put together a quote-unquote perfect game, with the clean sheet, scoring multiple goals [from] multiple goal scorers and you know, just feel like you played from minute one to minute 90, I think are the ones that you look back on when the season’s over and you remember them pretty fondly.”