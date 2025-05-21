Minnesota Aurora have a familiar cast for Year 4, aiming for that elusive first title

Aurora

Minnesota Aurora have a familiar cast aiming for elusive first title

Jen Larrick, a former Aurora assistant, is the new head coach and has several returning players.

By Jon Marthaler

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 5:00PM
Minnesota Aurora' Mariah Nguyen pushed the ball up the field past Lions' Kelsey Kehoe, en route to scoring in the first half.
Minnesota Aurora midfielder Mariah Nguyen is back for a fourth season with the team. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Maybe Minnesota Aurora’s goal for 2025 is simple: more of the same.

After all, this is still a team that’s never lost a regular-season game in the USL W League. It’s still a team that has averaged more than 5,000 fans a game in Eagan, one that’s still raising money through community ownership — pulling in $850,000 in its latest ownership drive, along with more than 2,000 new owners from around the world.

So you could understand why the Aurora’s fourth season might look a lot like the first, second and third.

“It’s hard to leave this place,” said Mariah Nguyen, who’s returning for her fourth year with the Aurora. “We have something really special here. I love the girls. I love the staff. The culture is amazing.”

Jen Larrick is the new coach; she was an assistant for the first two of those seasons. The roster will look awfully familiar to longtime Aurora fans; all three Rapp sisters (Cat, Elizabeth and Rami) are back again for another year, along with other original players like Nguyen and Jelena Zbiljic.

Larrick has a proud tradition to carry on, but she said she doesn’t feel the pressure.

“I just love coaching,” she said. “I love seeing good soccer happen on the field, so I really stick to, like, what are the process goals? Today, we wanted to get better at something in particular. I think we did. That’s a good day in my book.”

But while the Aurora have exceeded all expectations, in terms of earning a place in the Minnesota sports scene, they’re all too Minnesotan in another way: trouble come playoff time.

Minnesota lost the 2022 league championship game at home, in extra time; since then, the Aurora have bowed out once in the quarterfinals and once in the first round.

Put another way, even the famously-hapless-come-playoff-time Twins have won a playoff game since the last time the Aurora did.

“I think we’ve been due for a championship win, for our fans and then for the club itself,” Nguyen said. “That’s our end goal, but just taking it one game at a time.”

