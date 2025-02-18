Aurora

Minnesota Aurora announces 2025 schedule, starting with their May 22 opener

The Aurora are entering their fourth season and have yet to lose a regular season game.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2025 at 8:47PM
Aurora will play six regular-season home games at TCO Stadium this season. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Minnesota Aurora women’s soccer team announced their 12-game regular season schedule Tuesday, starting with the May 22 opener against Rochester at TCO Stadium in Eagan.

The Aurora will play six home games and six away games. This will be the team’s fourth season, and they have yet to lose a regular season game.

2025 Aurora schedule

May 22 — vs. Rochester FC, 7 p.m.

May 25 — at RKC Third Coast, 7 p.m.

May 30 — at River Light, 7 p.m.

June 2 — at Chicago City Dutch Lions, 6 p.m.

June 6 — vs. Sioux Falls City FC, 7 p.m.

June 8 — vs. RKC Third Coast, 4 p.m.

June 12 — vs. Chicago City Dutch Lions, 7 p.m.

June 14 — at Rochester FC, 12 p.m.

June 17 — at Sioux Falls City FC, 7 p.m.

June 20 — at Sioux Falls City FC, 7 p.m.

June 22 — vs. River Light, 4 p.m.

June 28 — vs. Rochester FC, 7 p.m.

