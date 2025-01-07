A familiar face will return to Eagan as the new head coach of the Minnesota Aurora.
Minnesota Aurora hires former assistant Jen Larrick as new head coach
Jen Larrick replaces Colette Montgomery, becoming the Aurora’s third head coach as they enter their fourth season.
On Tuesday, the Aurora announced that former assistant coach Jen Larrick will step into the head coaching role for the USL W League team, heading into its fourth season.
Larrick served as an assistant coach for the Aurora in 2022 and 2023, helping the team reach the league final in its first season.
Originally from Massachusetts, Larrick played college soccer at Florida, then Minnesota, graduating from the U in 2015. She went on to serve as an assistant coach at Augsburg for five years, then head coach at Hamline for one.
She also played overseas while beginning a doctorate in sport coaching at Cardiff Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, and for Waterside Kaori AFC in New Zealand.
Larrick is the third head coach in club history, after Nicole Lukic and Colette Montgomery.
“Jen was an integral part of our on field success in Aurora’s first two seasons as an assistant coach and we know she will bring all her skills and talents to Aurora for our fourth season,” Aurora FC interim president Allie Schmidt said in the news release.
