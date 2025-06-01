Why Trump’s push for ‘gold-standard science’ has researchers alarmed

A new term keeps popping up in messages from Trump administration scientific agencies - a pledge to restore “gold-standard science.”
Many scientists say the opposite is happening.
The administration’s “MAHA Report,” intended to diagnose the root cause of poor health in American children, was written by Cabinet officials and political appointees, most of whom lack scientific and medical expertise. It included numerous errors, such as garbled references and invented studies. Thousands of grants that went through expert peer review have been terminated because they conflict with political priorities. The administration is proposing to reclassify government officials involved in grant making to “increase career employee accountability,” which critics see as a way to inject politics into science.
And in a “Gold Standard Science” executive order last week, President Donald Trump outlined a new level of oversight over what counts as quality evidence and what does not, putting “a senior appointee designated by the agency head” in charge of overseeing “alleged violations.” Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said in a briefing that the goal of the executive order is to “rebuild the American people’s confidence in the national science enterprise … the status quo of our research enterprise has brought diminishing returns, wasted resources and public distrust.”
Hundreds of scientists are now pushing back, saying that the administration could damage science even as it co-opts the language of a movement aimed at improving it. During the last Trump administration, there were efforts to limit the kind of evidence that could be used to inform environmental policy, and these researchers fear that “gold-standard science” is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Berna Devezer, a professor of marketing at the University of Idaho who studies “metascience” - research into the scientific process itself - said the enhanced role of political appointees raises serious questions.
“One aspect of the [executive order] that seems clearly alarming from a scientific point of view is the centralization and consolidation of political control over the scientific infrastructure and practice - in other words, regulatory capture of science,” she wrote in an email. “Science is essentially effective to the extent that it can remain independent, decentralized, and democratic.”
A petition led by the advocacy group Stand Up for Science with more than 5,000 signatories says the executive order has “hijacked” scientific language to do the opposite of what it claims. The order, the petition argues, will “undermine scientific rigor and the transparent progress of science.”