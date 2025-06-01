Why Trump’s push for ‘gold-standard science’ has researchers alarmed

But the rest of the executive order “goes off the rails,” Nosek said. During the first Trump administration, then-Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt instituted a policy that a study could not be used in rulemaking if its underlying data had not been made public. While scientists are always looking for ways to improve the evidence base, Nosek argued then that policy should be based on the best available evidence and not a checklist such that if it lacks one quality it is simply discounted.