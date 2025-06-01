Lupine is starting to bloom in Minnesota. Here’s where to find it.

Showy fields of Western or big-leafed lupine plants that have escaped from gardens to ditches and open areas along the North Shore of Lake Superior won’t be blooming until later in June and early July, but now is the time to see Minnesota’s native lupine.
Also called sundial or wild lupine (Lupinus perennis), this more diminutive version of the wildflower is concentrated in the east central part of the state, spilling into Wisconsin. It favors sandy soils and thrives in open areas such as the fields of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman, Minn.
The plant stands out for its blue-purple blooms and produces displays that can look like Minnesota’s version of Texas bluebonnets. It’s also known for the way its plump seed pods explode to scatter their seeds. Experienced seed collectors say you can hear them pop when they’re ripe.
Sundial lupine serves as a vital host plant for the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly. Wisconsin’s Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, east of Tomah, claims the nation’s largest concentration of these rare butterflies. The butterflies rely on lupine to lay larvae in the way monarchs need milkweed. The plants also provide pollen for native mason, mining and small carpenter bees.
Wild lupine blooms in late May and early June. The blooms can be seen in the Twin Cities at places such as Eagan’s Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Rosemount’s Spring Lake Park Reserve, Savage’s Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, Bloomington’s Hyland Lake Park Reserve. North of the metro, look for them at Wild River State Park in Center City and along the St. Croix River corridor.
Western or large-leafed lupine, which can be seen along Minnesota’s North Shore later in June, has been a controversial plant; it can crowd out natives and the insects (and therefore the birds) that rely on specific species and diverse eco-systems. Despite this, the larger blooms and wider variation of colors, from white and pink to deeper violets, have been a longtime draw for photographers and flower fans.
Anyone wanting to plant native lupine should check seed packets carefully and choose a reputable seller.
You can find out more about lupine and other plants blooming right now, including pink wild roses, vibrant yellow hoary puccoon and lavender penstemon (also known as large beardtongue) at minnesotawildflowers.info.