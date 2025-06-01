This Week In Nature

Lupine is starting to bloom in Minnesota. Here’s where to find it.

One variety of the showy purple flower is native. Another is invasive.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
June 1, 2025 at 12:02PM
File photo: A bumblebee drops in on a Wild Lupine at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Showy fields of Western or big-leafed lupine plants that have escaped from gardens to ditches and open areas along the North Shore of Lake Superior won’t be blooming until later in June and early July, but now is the time to see Minnesota’s native lupine.

Also called sundial or wild lupine (Lupinus perennis), this more diminutive version of the wildflower is concentrated in the east central part of the state, spilling into Wisconsin. It favors sandy soils and thrives in open areas such as the fields of the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman, Minn.

The plant stands out for its blue-purple blooms and produces displays that can look like Minnesota’s version of Texas bluebonnets. It’s also known for the way its plump seed pods explode to scatter their seeds. Experienced seed collectors say you can hear them pop when they’re ripe.

File photo: Wild Lupine at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sundial lupine serves as a vital host plant for the federally endangered Karner blue butterfly. Wisconsin’s Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, east of Tomah, claims the nation’s largest concentration of these rare butterflies. The butterflies rely on lupine to lay larvae in the way monarchs need milkweed. The plants also provide pollen for native mason, mining and small carpenter bees.

Wild lupine blooms in late May and early June. The blooms can be seen in the Twin Cities at places such as Eagan’s Lebanon Hills Regional Park, Rosemount’s Spring Lake Park Reserve, Savage’s Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve, Bloomington’s Hyland Lake Park Reserve. North of the metro, look for them at Wild River State Park in Center City and along the St. Croix River corridor.

The purple Lupine flowers stretches along the roadside especially north of Two Harbors.__Food writer Rick Nelson makes his annual trip to parts of Minnesota we might want to go. This year it's the North Shore, From Duluth to past Grand Maria, which brought us a good mix of people, settings and food, starting in Duluth and headed north as far as the Naniboujou Lodge. [ TOM WALLACE • twallace@startribune.com _ Assignments #20024190A_ June 27, 2011_ SLUG: northshore0712_ EXTRA INFORMATION:
File photo: Lupine flowers stretch along the roadside north of Two Harbors, Minn. TOM WALLACE • Minnesota Star Tribune (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Western or large-leafed lupine, which can be seen along Minnesota’s North Shore later in June, has been a controversial plant; it can crowd out natives and the insects (and therefore the birds) that rely on specific species and diverse eco-systems. Despite this, the larger blooms and wider variation of colors, from white and pink to deeper violets, have been a longtime draw for photographers and flower fans.

File photo: A bumble bee flies near lupine just off the Superior Hiking Trail. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Anyone wanting to plant native lupine should check seed packets carefully and choose a reputable seller.

You can find out more about lupine and other plants blooming right now, including pink wild roses, vibrant yellow hoary puccoon and lavender penstemon (also known as large beardtongue) at minnesotawildflowers.info.

Lisa Meyers McClintick has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.

about the writer

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

More from This Week In Nature

See More

This Week In Nature

Lupine is starting to bloom in Minnesota. Here’s where to find it.

card image

One variety of the showy purple flower is native. Another is invasive.

This Week In Nature

Baby opossums are emerging from their mothers’ pouches

card image

This Week In Nature

Where to find Minnesota’s elusive state flower, the showy lady’s slipper

card image